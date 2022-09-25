‘Ben Tomoloju, my dad, polished my rough edges’

Saxophonist, singer and actor Oyin Gbade speaks about his music and acting careers as he unveils his debut album.

HE is a chip off the old block, Oyin Gbade. The saxophonist, musician and actor is the son of the late dramatist, director, singer and choreographer, the late Nicholas Babajide Ogungbade, popularly known as Pappy Jyde.

The late Pappy Jyde had to his credit numerous critically acclaimed artistic creations ranging from stage and radio drama, documentaries, poetry, prose, and songs (secular and gospel) and contributed his creativity to some major Nollywood films. He was also an exemplary leader of the Cherubim and Seraphim Ayo Ni O Choir, which dished out numerous gospel classics.

As it is, the apple has not fallen far from the tree with Oyin, who is unveiling his album, ‘Glory’ today. Though he had always come across as a secular musician, featuring his dreadlocks in many stage and musical shows, he explained he had always been careful with his lyrics.

“I think I’ve always been a gospel musician because I’ve always been careful with my lyrics and how it affects people. I’m a gospel artist, and this turn happened sometime in 2019,” he explained.

Being his Father’s son, of course, played a role in this choice as he disclosed: “I started in the church where my Father Jide Ogungbade was a choir director. I started getting in tune with the regular choir rehearsals. His being a legendary theatre director also inspired my art. But over the years, God has sent me messages through many of His servants that this is the path I must follow. I have encountered him, so I need not disobey my maker.”

He added that the debut he is releasing is subtitled ‘Holy Songs from my Father. “I took some verses from the unrecorded songs my Dad composed, and I experimented with it. This album is dedicated to the memories of my parents, Mr and Mrs Ogungbade. Tunde Alaka and I produced the 8-track album. It is mixed and mastered by Maurice Star Asuquo at Beryl Studios. The ‘Glory’ album includes the earlier released singles: ‘Ebun Emi Mimo’ and ‘Ologo Meta’.

Reason for music and his objective

Music has always been a part of me. It is a more robust way of expression. My objective is to give God the glory while I can, more importantly, with the talent he gave me. This I am not worthy of. I also feel there is a need to preach the gospel to this generation as far as my strength can take and God permits me.

Preference for saxophone

I started as the drummer boy behind the scenes of my Father’s and Tomoloju (Papy Ben) Theatre Production rehearsals. As a kid, singing came naturally, imitating Papy Ben’s sacred songs. Later in LASU’s Music Department, I learnt piano, guitar and dance. Sax was through my teacher Mr Babatunde Shittu and later Daniel Bankole.

Still an actor.

Yes, I still act, but most of the time on stage. I have been under the tutelage of the legendary theatre director Ben Tomoloju. I will also explore the movie industry as an actor. However, I have been making soundtracks behind the scenes for many Nigerian films on Netflix. When I’m not singing, I’m writing or rehearsing. My life is based on art, exploring my gift of divine creativity.

Yes, it does. I also have other businesses. I understand that being a musician in our system today without being in the A-list category is somehow suicidal. But faith in God is the way to miracles.

