Bello Turji’s ally eliminated in Sokoto airstrike

Rachael Omidiji
The Nigerian Army announced the elimination of Alhaji Shaudo Alku, an ally to a notorious terrorist, Bello Turji.

This was made known in a press release on the official X account of the Nigerian Army late on Sunday night.

The statement reads:

“In a significant blow to notorious terrorist leader Bello Turji, his key ally Alhaji Shaudo Alku has been confirmed killed in an airstrike.

“The Air Component of Operation Fasan Yama conducted the strike on 18 May 2025 targeting terrorists near Tunfa Primary School in Isa LGA, Sokoto State.

“Alku, invited from the Niger Republic for a meeting, died alongside several men and unconfirmed commanders.

“This development is part of ongoing efforts to disrupt terrorist operations in the region. Further details will follow.”

