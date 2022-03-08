Bello lauds women accountants on International Women’s Day

As the world celebrated the International Women’s Day 2022 on Tuesday, Oyo State Accountant General, Alhaji Kolawole Ghaffar Bello, has described the Society of Women Accountants of Nigeria (SWAN), Ibadan Chapter of the female arm of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) as a role model to the young generation.
Speaking after the chapter paid him a visit as part of activities marking International Women’s Day, in his office, Bello said SWAN has been channelling a good course to help aspiring accountants in realising their dreams.
SWAN objectives include assisting ICAN in the protection of its charter, status and interest of the female members of the Institute; promoting and maintaining high standards of efficiency and professional conduct and without prejudice to the generality of the foregoing.
“The average woman accountant is a model to any society where she belongs. ICAN comes with integrity, hardwork and the average ICAN member has perseverance embedded in his/her system the same thing applies to our women members, they are actually a model that should be emulated by upcoming generations and I love their programmes.
“They have been contributing to the educational development of students who are interested in becoming ICAN members, particularly female students, which is an encouragement to those coming behind.
“In my capacity as an Accountant General, I shall continue to support SWAN in all its programmes,” Bello said.
Also, Chairperson of SWAN, Ibadan Chapter, Olabimpe Ajayi said that the body is mostly interested in assisting women accountants so as to help in self-esteem and give a girl child hope to be what she desires.
“We are happy today because we are celebrating International Women’s Day, a day that has been set aside in the whole world to celebrate women because there is nobody that would not have a woman in his or her life, either a mother, wife, daughter or sister.
“Today, we are celebrating and the theme is ‘Break the Bias’. Let there be no bias, let there be no gender inequality, we ask for equality, more women have many roles to play, we add magic to life, and women are fierce and fabulous.
“We want a gender balance in everything we do, give women a chance and let them also showcase what they can do for society. Women are victims of killings, let there be more security for women, let women be empowered and be as strong as possible,” Ajayi said.
