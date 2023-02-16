Femi Akinyemi

Ahead of the 2023 elections, Governor of Kogi state, Yahaya Bello has been called to play by the rules of the All Progressive Party (APC) and avoid going against the tenets of the party.

The warning was given by a party chieftain in the state, Musa Wada in an open letter addressed to the National Chairman of the APC.

According to Wada, the governor is trying to dictate to party delegates who to pick as the governorship candidate of the party in the forthcoming elections.

“I am writing you this open letter as a concerned member of our great party and concerned by the happenings in our party as regards the forthcoming gubernatorial primaries of our great party in Kogi state.

“It has come to our attention the plot by the governor of Kogi state and the leader of the APC in the state, Yahaya Bello to hand pick the delegates for the forthcoming guber primaries of the party in the state.

“There is visible evidence on the ground that it is no longer in the realm of a rumour but the plot is there for all to see.”

The chieftain stated that the governor is going against the tenets and rules of the party of justice and fair play as it concerns participation in the electoral process.

“APC as a political party is built on the tenets of Justice and fair play and that is why it is today recognised as the best political institution yet in our democratic journey as a nation.

“Any deviation from this ethically oriented or ideological posture for this great party through acts of deliberate omissions or commissions would at last lead to a great calamity that would in its trail lead to the destabilization of our treasured and respected party, the APC.”





“Yahaya Bello who was one of the greatest beneficiaries of the magnanimity of due process championed by the Constitution of our great party is the very one scheming to negate the tenets of the due process our party is known for and therefore should be called to order,” he said.

He, therefore, called on the national chairman to call Bello to order saying, “Bello has a lot to prove in this regard because we would not allow anybody no matter how highly placed to think he can preside over the death of this party which has become a memento for our struggle for genuine democracy and developments in all its ramifications.

“I, therefore, wish to use this open letter to appraise you of what is happening in the party clandestinely which has now become something in the public domain because even the walls have an ear for you to use your good office to nip it in the bud.

“The Kogi people are now more politically sophisticated and they must be allowed through a credible process to recruit their leaders as this is what differentiates us from the other political parties.”

