Bello flags off APC campaign in Kogi East, present flags to candidates

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello has flagged off the Tinubu/Shettima Presidential/National and state assembly campaign in Anyingba, Kogi East where he assured of an outstanding outing at the forthcoming polls.

The governor who made his remarks amidst loud cheers and ovations from the mammoth supporters of the party asserted that what the party, All Progressives Congress(APC) has displayed at Kogi East’s rally is the oneness of the party.

He acknowledged that asides from that party supporters attended the party of their own volition out of their love and dedication coupled with their desire for dividends of democracy governor Bello said that party bigwigs and stakeholders from the eastern region were fully on the ground to deliver APC from all across the board.

Bello who presented all the candidates in Kogi East to the jeering crowd reiterated that Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his running mate Kassim Shettima remain the presidential/Vice Presidential candidate the state was rooting for.

He said the Kogi state APC was committed to coming up with the highest percentage amongst the entire 36 states for the Presidential, senatorial and state assembly elections.

“In 2019 you delivered 100% because you are trustworthy people and I believe this time similar feat would be repeated across the board,” the governor stressed.

He pointed out that such a result would give Kogi state a vintage advantage to demand for certain dividends from the central government after its emergence. Bello urged party supporters to reach out to their families, friends and associates to vote again for the ruling APC.

Earlier in his opening remarks, The Deputy Director-General, Kogi State Tinubu/Shettima campaign council and Deputy Speaker of Kogi State House of Assembly, Alfa Momoh Rabiu thanked the governor for giving the level playing ground for the emergence of credible candidates which has made campaign council’s work easy.

He affirmed that all the candidates presented by the APC for the general polls were generous, popular and acceptable, noting that the party structure would galvanize support for them and guarantee their victory.

The Senatorial candidate of Kogi East, Sen. Jibrin Echocho in his goodwill message said governor Bello’s developmental strides in Kogi East have done 80% of their campaign work while the remaining 20% was for each candidate to work on their individual interpersonal relationships and acceptable with the electorates.





