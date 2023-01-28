Bello, Buni pay condolence visit to Gov Sule over son’s death

Kogi State Governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello and his Yobe State counterpart Mai Mala Buni on Saturday paid a condolence visit to the Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule over the sudden death of his son, Hassan.

Hassan Sule passed on Thursday at the age of 36.

While speaking on behalf of the Governors in Gudi, Nasarawa State, Bello noted that the death of a dear one is heartbreaking and devastating.

He acknowledged that the late Hassan Sule was instrumental to the peaceful coexistence between his father’s administration and the teeming youths across different ethnic and religious backgrounds in Nasarawa state.

"Your Excellency, our royal father, the Emir of Lafia, I and the Governor of Yobe State are here to condole our brother and colleague, Engr Sule and the people of Nasarawa State over the death of Hassan Sule, the Governor's son.





“Your Excellency, it is difficult to believe that your son, Hassan has been seized by death in his prime but as Muslims, we believe that ‘from God we all come into this world and to Him we shall all return’. I urge you to take solace from the exemplary life he lived and that he will be remembered for the good deeds he championed among various groups in the state. No doubt, Hassan will be sorely missed,” he added.

The governors admonished the bereaved family to be comforted and to take solace in the fact that their son lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation.

They also sympathised with the People and Government of Nasarawa State over the unfortunate bomb explosion that claimed some lives around Nasarawa/Benue border last week.

They prayed that God grant the family the fortitude to bear the loss and the deceased eternal rest.

While responding, the Emir of Lafia HRH Alhaji Sidi Bage thanked the Governors for their show of love to one another. He said the death of Hassan Sule like any other death was a test from Almighty Allah and they accepted the incident in good faith.