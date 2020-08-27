Beirut explosion: UNESCO says 159 schools, 85,000 students affected

The UN Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO), Director-General Audrey Azoulay, said on Thursday that 159 private and public schools as well as 85,000 students were affected by Beirut’s explosions.

Azoulay disclosed this during her tour at the Port of Beirut after her visit to schools in Achrafieh, an area heavily affected by the explosions.

“We need approximately 22 million dollars to rehabilitate destroyed walls in these schools,” Azoulay said.

UNESCO is keen to support Lebanon’s education and culture sector since “a future of a nation can only be built through schools,” she noted.

Azoulay also emphasised the need to support Lebanon in the field of online education given the outbreak of COVID-19.

“We have coordinated efforts to identify needs and mobilize funds to start rehabilitation work when sanitary circumstances permit it,” she said.

Two huge explosions rocked Port of Beirut at around 6:10 p.m. local time (1510 GMT) on Aug. 4, shaking buildings all over the Lebanese capital, while killing at least 183 people and wounding around 6,000 others.

NAN

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

I Hereby Express Regret, Withdraw My Statement: Fani-Kayode Apologises For Calling Journalist ‘Stupid’

Former Minister of Aviation, Mr Femi Fani-Kayode, has apologised to the Daily Trust journalist for using derogatory words on him during an interview session. A video went viral on Tuesday where Fani-Kayode poured vituperation on the journalist for asking him a question over his various tours of the South-South region…

Fani-Kayode’s Attack On Daily Trust Reporter: Our Stand

The management of Media Trust Limited, publishers of Daily Trust and other titles, condemn the reprehensible actions of Femi Fani-Kayode, who in a video clip now gone viral, verbally assaulted – repeatedly – our reporter, Eyo Charles in the course of doing his job. The encounter occurred in Calabar, Cross River State, in the morning of Thursday 20, August 2020 at a hotel, during a roundtable with invited journalists…

Insecurity: Foreigners Paying For Illegal Gold With Arms In Zamfara ― Matawalle

Governor Bello Matawalle of Zamfara State has revealed that some foreigners come into the state to obtain illegally mined gold by paying for it with arms. According to him, this development is fueling insecurity in the state.

The governor, who met with President Muhammadu Buhari in his official…

POWER PROJECT: FG To Deliver 300MW To Every State, Secures $6.1bn Funding

THE Federal Government (FG), on Tuesday, said it planned to deliver a minimum of 300MW to every state in Nigeria through a partnership with Data Analytics and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). This was disclosed by the Minister of Power, Sale Mamman while highlighting his achievements in the last one year.

He said, “We have averaged high energy generation and transmission peaks…

Why I Resigned From NIPSS — Mailafia

The FORMER deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Dr Obadiah Mailafia, has stated that he tendered his resignation as the Chief Operating Officer of the newly-established Centre for Financial Economics at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS), Kuru, in Plateau State out of moral conscience over the killings in Southern Kaduna and other parts of the North…