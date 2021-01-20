Being emotional isn’t a sign of weakness

THERE have been various unfounded beliefs about women; so many stereotypes; usually negative, especially when It comes to issues about women’s emotional balance and maturity. These unfounded beliefs are the basis for many unplanned and societal approved infringements over time.

Indeed, many of these beliefs are the bedrock of damaging myths and cultural bias that causes undermining policies and decision making that affects women in various spheres of life; social, family, professional, economic and even political.

There is an erroneous belief across the world that women have weak emotions and are temperamental. People hold the belief that women’s emotional balance is weak and this undermines their ability to make moral and valid decisions.

In today’s world, especially in Africa where patriarchy is a way of life, women are seen as inferior to men in every way. They are said to basically make decisions based on emotions rather than logic and are seen to be incapable of making important decisions.

However, this belief is erroneous and fallacious; countless researches have shown that women are not in any way more emotional than men and are, despite their perceived emotions, good decision makers and good managers. Also, it is said that contrary to belief that women cannot make sound moral judgments, they are indeed more prone than men to take solid moral stance on issues due to their openness to strong emotions of guilt and shame.

A research by Sarah Ward, a Postdoctoral Research Fellow at Columbia Business School and her collaborator, Laura King, investigated the concept of whether women’s higher propensity to experience morally relevant emotions like guilt and shame, lead them to have lower intentions to engage in immoral behaviours than men, who are less inclined to experience these emotions? It was discovered that aside the early debates regarding the distinct considerations men and women have when making moral judgments; gender differences in morality have received limited attention within psychology.

Indeed, several studies within the organisational scope indicate that compared to men, women had lower intentions to engage in morally questionable actions that provide personal or professional advantages but cause abstract harm.

It is said that women do not lie or bend rules during negotiations in the favour of the unqualified like men as the percentage is lower to that of their male counterparts. Women’s lower intentions to engage in immoral behaviours would be explained by their higher experience of guilt and shame when imagining these actions.

Women should stop allowing the cultural bias of perceived emotional weakness limit them, they need to open their minds to explore their potentials as it has been proven that despite all, women are known to be able to multi task and work towards deadlines while taking logical moral and management decisions.

While emotion account for gender differences in decision-making, women have been discovered to exhibit lower intentions to engage in immoral behaviours than men in control groups, even after being kept in situations where they have to ignore their emotions.

Over time, we have all been told to be logical and use our head and not our heart in rational decision making. But the truth is that emotions aren’t there to just distract us, they have a role to play. When we intellectually evaluate a problem without our emotions; we may be missing a critical message from the subconscious brain.

Jonah Lehrer in an audio book entitled “How We Decide,” said there are psychological pathways that lead us to make good or bad decisions because emotions can be a great source of intuition. According to him, the brain can see patterns we aren’t even aware of and this information translates into a feeling or emotional buzz that may be the body’s way of telling you there’s a problem.

Feelings can be red flags telling you to pay attention. It is dangerous to discredit them because they aren’t supported by the kind of logic you were taught.

Emotions have a huge role to play in decision making. Rational, unemotional, intellectual evaluation is not always the best path to making a good decision. Being emotional does not make us weak or bad decision makers, emotion well utilisaed leads to better decisions.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

As Nigeria Enters The New Year, More People Die Of COVID-19

Last week, Nigeria recorded 55 new COVID-19 deaths which is the highest in over four months, Tribune Online analysis reveals. According to data sourced from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the last time Nigeria recorded more deaths than last week was the 59 deaths reported in the 32nd week of the pandemic (August 2 – August 8)…

[ICYMI] Minutes After Electoral College Elected Joe Biden, US Attorney General Resigns (Resignation Letter Inside)

A close ally of President Donald Trump and the United States Attorney General, William Barr, has resigned his appointment after holding a meeting with the president…

COVID-19 Vaccine To Arrive Nigeria End Of January — PTF

NATIONAL coordinator of the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19, Dr Sani Aliyu, has said the nation is expected to receive its first batch of the COVID-19 vaccines by the end of this month. Aliyu made the disclosure as a guest on ARISE News, on Sunday. Upon receipt of the vaccines, Aliyu said vaccination of the public, especially those that are vulnerable, the elderly…

Pollution, Deforestation: How Ignorance, Unclear Environmental Policies Influence Booming Fish Smoking Industry

Rays of the afternoon sun pelted her head as she fanned the embers beneath the half-cut iron drum with the smoke permeating the air. “This smoke is unbearable, Iya Maria,” said one of the three neighbours conversing under a makeshift shed about five meters away. Their voices rose and fell intermittently…

International Criminal Court Begins Probe Into Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters In Nigeria

The International Criminal Court (ICC) has disclosed that it’s conducting a preliminary investigation into the recent #EndSARS protests in Nigeria, the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) reported on Wednesday…