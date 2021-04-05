Being beautiful is a plus—Brand influencer, BukkyKoga

After the world most devastating time “2020 pandemic” social media influencers became highly rated and respected by so many, most especially on Instagram and some other popular platforms online due to their the support, encouragement and inspirations.

And one personality seems to be doing a great job in that. She is better known as BukkyKoga, a brand influencer, and sensational fashion stylist but born as Bukonla Ifedayo Esan.

According to her friends and fans, she is a stunning and generous person. Very well organised and plain, also her diligence and styling has piqued the interest of so many.

However, most captivating is the personalities she gets to play with each piece she chooses to wear.

In a recent interview, she discussed how being beautiful has aided her in developing her brand.

She avows that beauty is life, beauty is phenomenal, and that being beautiful has increased her values and also helped her as a brand influencer and entrepreneur to gain popularity among the general public.

She said: ” I love to call beauty a blessing because God has bestowed it on me and no one can take it away. It’s a benefit to both myself and my brand.

“Being beautiful is a plus for me and I admire my beauty, it gives me a lot of self-assurance; sometimes, I look in the mirror and think to myself, ‘Bukky, you’re gorgeous and beautiful.’

“When you’re gorgeous, you have a high sense of self-worth everywhere you go. The self-assurance is there for you. It also simplifies things for me.

“As you all know, I’m a brand influencer, event planner and fashion stylist, and my style is very flexible and distinctive, so it tends to go well with someone who is attractive and has a good body structure.”

BukkyKoga is a fashion stylist, brand influencer and a successful entrepreneur, she styles on the latest trends in fashion. Her primary responsibilities are branding and styling.

She is also the founder and CEO of @gkglam1 and @gkglamevents, a brand that rose to prominence in the early 2000s, thanks to her exquisite sense of style.