Being a wife is a lot of work —Favour Ibekwe, rights advocate and founder of Legally Informed

Favour Ibekwe is a lawyer, a human and gender rights advocate, and the founder of Legally Informed. In this interview by KINGSLEY ALUMONA, she speaks about why she decided to practice law, her passion for public-interest lawyering and rights advocacy, sexual abuse and other societal vices, and what she would do if she were the Minister of Women Affairs.

At what point did you realize you wanted to become a lawyer?

My Journey to becoming a lawyer started from being dubbed ‘Defender of the Universe’ by my mum in response to my need to protect whoever I figured was vulnerable. Whilst I initially thought I’d be a doctor, my desire to help others evolved to being a lawyer, basically because I hated and still hate seeing anyone treated unfairly. I had the desire to stand up for others and being a lawyer was one way I could think of to do that.

What motivated you to be a practising lawyer?

My motivation was the passion to see the law put to good use as a tool for social engineering and the sense of responsibility to do my bit to bring about the change I desired.

Frankly, it’s been a varied experience as the journey has been fulfilling, because I get to do what I really love to do, put myself out there and help people as much as I can, but also partly frustrating as a result of the lacunae in our system. However, the fulfilment lies in knowing that sometimes, I succeed and get the opportunity to make a difference in someone’s life, and that makes the journey really worth it.

You are the founder of Legally Informed. Tell us about it and how you are using it to impact your society.

Legally Informed is a platform that was born out of a need to get people aware of their rights as citizens. This was a dire need because the general ignorance of the everyday person about the tiniest legal information had become really glaring in the course of my practice.

The ‘Ignorance Malady’, as I call it, has the resultant effect of conditioning citizens to keep mute about the wrongs in the society. Legally Informed seeks to bridge that gap by bringing to fore legal information, tidbits and rights across different spheres of life whilst hoping to have stronger and more effective implementation and enforcement mechanisms in Nigeria.

Your profile says you are a human/gender rights advocate. What inspired you to be a rights advocate?

Public interest lawyering has always beckoned on me, and no better place to begin that than with the basic and inalienable rights, particularly as relates to females/children.

Justice and fairness are ideals I hold in high esteem and, beyond any personal experiences (which I dare say I’ve had my fair share of as a Nigerian), motivates me to make a difference the way I can.

There is a recent newspaper feature article where some lawyers were lamenting that they are paid less than ten thousand naria as salary in firms where they work. Is this the case in the jurisdiction where you work?

There are a lot of lawyers in my jurisdiction with this school of thought. The idea that young lawyers have to work out their salvation (with fear and trembling, perhaps) should be an outdated one.

To improve this situation, the NBA ought to step in with some regulatory guidelines. I also believe we’ll gain more as a profession if senior lawyers imbibe the mindset that we rise by lifting others and pay forward any goodwill they have enjoyed to younger colleagues.

Rape and other sexual abuse are on the rise now. From a legal perspective, how can these vices be managed?

Curbing gender-based abuse begins by improving our enforcement of existing policies while reviewing obsolete laws and/or requirements to bring them in tandem with current realities.

Also, we need to ensure a proper orientation of these policies especially at the grassroots. Like I always say: How can someone demand, enforce or implement a right they aren’t even aware they have in the first instance?

A 2017 report by the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) stated that 3,443 cases of rape assaults were recorded in the country in 2017 with no conviction by the police. What is your take on this?

Like every other well-meaning Nigerian or even regular human, this statistics is utterly heart-breaking. The police is mostly quick to dismiss many cases as mere family squabbles that can be settled indoors because they don’t know better.

Conviction is actually the court’s duty and not that of the police whose job is to properly investigate and in some cases prosecute. The failure needs to be addressed across board from families, communities that shield and protect perpetrators and shame victims to the strict requirement of proof before the courts.

As a woman and a mother, how would you educate young girls and women on how to detect signs or indicators of sexual or domestic abuse before it actual happens?

Especially to minors and teens, I always say: It starts with knowing and recognising that your body belongs to you alone and you’ve got exclusive rights to it. Avoid and report adults who attempt inappropriate touches and language. Given our cultural milieu, it’s not disrespect to an older person to say No, and you owe no one any apologies. Maintain boundaries when relating with the opposite sex—and much as possible, don’t pay visits, especially alone.

The Nigerian government, almost on a daily basis, tramples on the fundamental rights of the citizens with impunity. What is the judiciary doing to checkmate these excesses of the government?

The judiciary has continually sought to curb government’s excesses, and though much is yet to be done—because of our efforts—certain crimes can no longer be swept under the carpet. However, we need an entire overhaul of our systems as the arms of government are meant to be separate and independent to ensure that each is functioning properly.

When the judiciary is dependent on the executive to fund them, it impairs on its impartiality and ability to deliver fully on its mandate. Little wonder we’ve many orders and pronouncements of the court going unheeded by the executive arm, and this undermines the effectiveness of the judiciary’s role in protecting the average person. The will to protect must be backed up by the enabling environment and compliance with existing laws.

If you were the Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, what policies would you put in place to improve the lives and welfare of women and girls in the country?

I’d start with implementation of the existing policies that’ll advance the cause of my gender, as government ought to be a continuum. Encourage increased female political involvement.

Replication of Sexual Assault Reference Centres to ensure proper counselling, therapy for any victim, whilst remaining anonymous where requested. Heighten enlightenment/awareness campaigns on preventive measures of sexual/all forms of assault, especially amongst mothers as the more informed a mother is, the easier it is to educate both daughters and sons accordingly.

I’ll be very keen on technology-driven empowerment schemes, whilst linking same to educational, health, business and financial sectors. I’ll refurbish state libraries and create scholarship based competitions especially for young scholars. Finally, I’ll liaise with and create consultative forums with stakeholders to keep abreast of current challenges and proffer proactive solutions.

In one of your recent Facebook posts, you said your last child is one month old. Briefly tell us about her and the kind of Nigeria you would love her to grow up in?

My daughter is an absolute beauty and the gift of her birth is one of my life’s highlights. I would love her to grow up in a Nigeria where she can be free to be her best self, explore all opportunities and maximise her potentials. This includes a safe work environment devoid of gender discrimination or harassment.

Recently, while commenting on your wedding anniversary, you said to be a wife is not easy. Can you expand on that?

Being a wife is a lot of work, not only in Nigeria. There certainly are a lot of expectations, coupled with some gender-specific roles like giving birth, breast-feeding, taking care of children within a particular age range, while still trying to create a balance with your work/business. A lot of men, particularly in Africa, also believe that the role of a woman is domestic and nothing more, a mindset that’s both outdated and overburdening on women.

How does your husband support your work and career?

Fortunately, my marriage has created an enabling environment for me to be my best as I was quite intentional about the things I wanted to do and partnering with the kind of spouse that would support me. I’ve had work and speaking engagements, sometimes out of the country, even whilst pregnant, and my husband always steps in to make being away almost seamless, including minding our boys. I’d say because he admires my work that creates an enabling environment for me to thrive—and for this, I’m deeply appreciative.

I hope that more men can offer support to their spouses, as having a partner who believes and roots for you not only makes the home easy to run, but ensures the success of the family team.

