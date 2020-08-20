Being a doctor doesn’t affect me as a rapper — Dr Cardio

Dr Cardio, real names Adedotun Ayodele, spoke to ROTIMI IGE about his job as a doctor and passion as a rapper, and how he balances both interests.

Tell us a bit about your background and memories of growing up

My name is Adedotun Ayodele, stage name Dr Cardio. I was born in London. I’m the last born with three older siblings. We came to Lagos in the mid-90s. I’ve been a lover of music from a young age and I had a dream of being a doctor since age five.

Why did you choose to become a doctor?

Ever since I was a child, I was inspired by my father who’s a doctor too. So, it was all I ever wanted to do.

How did music come in?

In JSS3, I was inspired by Nas’ album ‘God Son’ that I started rapping to after listening to it. I picked up singing, production and guitar in medical school.

Knowing how tedious studying medicine is in Nigerian universities, how did you find time for music?

Well, I didn’t school in Nigeria, I studied in Ukraine. The system there is well structured so I was able to plan my time appropriately.

You have a few songs. Tell us about them.

I actually have quite a lot of songs. I’ve been recording since 2005. I made my first mix tape in 2010 called ‘Lyricotherapy’. In 2015, my second mixtape was titled ‘Intellectual Resources’, next was in 2018 called ‘Quality Rules with Uziquality’. Then in January 2020, I released the first LP ‘Cup of Tea’ which is available on all platforms. I did a throwback mixtape which I released on my birthday in June with a collection of unreleased songs. I am a very lyrically inclined artiste. My next EP is coming out in September titled ‘THE CHAMP’. My last single ‘Decide’ from my upcoming album was released in June. I spoke about the racial injustice and my personal experience with it and also related it to tribalism in Africa.

How has Covid-19 affected you as a doctor, and then as a recording artiste?

No shows!

You work at an isolation centre and still record music?

I work at an isolation centre yes, a lot of the music I’ve been releasing had already been recorded, although I still write a lot.

How do you intend to break into mainstream music or is it just a passion?

Of course, I intend to break into the mainstream. The world hasn’t seen musical concepts through the eyes of a doctor yet. People don’t get to see our struggles and think everything is so rosy. A lot of times, for example, when I get ill, no one cares, they’ll be like “Aren’t you a doctor, how can you be sick”. It’s really annoying to hear to be honest. I’m a doctor, not Captain America. So, yes I wanna make it big.

What’s next for you?

‘THE CHAMP EP’, a lot of collaborations, then I’ve had some recent activity in the battle rap scene, so I’m there too.

Tell us your typical day?

I wake up, listen to music while preparing for work, go to work, see my patients, get back home, have dinner and watch anime, work on some music and then sleep.

So you are focused solely on rap?

I rap but I’m very versatile. I do a lot of other genres and I talk a lot about all issues of life. I play guitar, bass and keyboard and I produce.

What challenges have you faced over the years?

Its the same problem doctors face in Nigeria. A lot of my colleagues are leaving the system and if nothing is done about it, there’s going to be serious brain drain. It’ll fall back on the leadership when some disease like COVID happens again after we’ve all left and there’s no one to treat them. I pray it doesn’t get to that.

