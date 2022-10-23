Being a DJ never disturbed my academics —Thomas, movies censors board boss

Alhaji Adedayo Thomas is the Executive Director, National Films and Video Censors Board (NFVCB). He told SEGUN KASALI the story of his life.

There must be a bit of Oshodi in you, being your place of birth.

I am specifically from the Orisadeko Elemo Asaalu Family, the owners of Mafoluku, Oshodi. You see, people usually link Oshodi people with rascality, but the truth is that a lot of us are well-read. A lot of our fathers and mothers worked hard to send a couple of us to school since we grew up with what they called ‘street sense’, which gives us a balance. It was quite interesting growing up in Oshodi during those days and a couple of things happened.

Like what?

A lot happened that I would not want to talk about. People don’t really know what Oshodi is. Oshodi starts from the present market and extends up to the boundary of Mafoluku. But then, when you hear Oshodi, it is like you are in a garage. Back then, everybody knew everybody. With development now, everyone started saying ‘oh so this is Oshodi.’ In fact, nobody ever travelled out of this country without passing through Oshodi and up till today, Murtala Mohammed Airport is under Oshodi. It is a delusion when some people say they are going to International Airport at Ikeja. There is no International Airport at Ikeja. It is Oshodi. With the trend of development in the state, you can see the transformation in Oshodi.

Was it the Oshodi experience that toughened you?

Well, I don’t know why people say I am tough. Perhaps it is because of the nature of my job. But I could say that it has assisted me because I went to school and, of course, still have the street sense. Parents and neighbours sent us on errands. We were all cultured and well-mannered. A couple of our friends who stayed at 1004, and Victoria Island used to come to us in Oshodi. We used to party together at various clubs in Oshodi and Ikeja.

Is that because you were a DJ?

Yes, and I used to tell people that my love for music pushed me into disk jockeying. I really can’t tell how I developed a passion for music, but I think it came from my mum. While my dad was conservative, my mum was a socialite. At a point in my life, I never knew any other musician in my life than Ayinde Barrister. But then, I had this elder brother who used to run to London to buy records. The social concept of the house made me enjoy music. When people wanted to throw parties, records were not easily gotten. But we had them. And so, they would have to beg us to carry come and play for them.

Did you start from secondary school?

Yes, I started in secondary school, but I was still doing well in my academics. I can only trace it to one side. I used to memorise music and also memorise whatever I was taught in school. I don’t see anybody who sings and flows with music that should not be brilliant because the worst that can happen is that you don’t even know it, but once you are able to memorise it, you have the advantage of a lot of things. And perhaps because of my father being highly conservative but educated and my mother who was highly social but had zero education.





Being a DJ and having ladies flocking around go together. How did you cope?

It was our pride in those days to have girls around because of the energy, vibes and all of that. You know they keep shouting your name while disk jockeying.

What was your nickname as a DJ?

Some called me Dayo. Then, some called me my mother’s name ‘Aduke’. I was still a Dj even while I was at the University of Jos. Most people called me Big-T.

Why Big T?

Probably because I do a lot of problem-solving. They would say ‘this big Thomas is a genius, solving a problem like this.’ People associated me with miraculous things and also changing the face of things; hence, they felt it was a ‘Big Thing’ and so, they changed it to Big-T. If there was any problem, they would refer people to me. I can’t really recall the particular problems I solved that led to this. But I remember that my mother preferred us to receive visitors rather than go out. Most of my friends can’t give addresses to their girlfriends to come to look for them at home. It was like a taboo. But the case was different for me. So, most times, I was always with six or seven guys around me with their girlfriends. So, when issues come, I would step in and face them proactively. For some, I would take it to my mum and seek her advice and she would guide me. We enjoyed liberal living but were highly cautioned with morality.

Is this why you resolved to study law?

No, when I was asked what I wanted to study, all I said was Law. But, when I got to the university and heard drums coming from somewhere, I traced it and it was from the Theatre Arts Department. They were rehearsing for a stage performance. So, when I discovered it was a course, I had to come back to Lagos and thereafter change my course from Law to Theatre Arts at the University of Jos.

Was the experience as you expected?

It was fantastic. I met people who straightened the spoilt child in me. They brought me closer, monitoring what I could do. My stay at the University of Jos exposed me to several cultures. It is part of the things that built me up and my disposition to the Hausa people. Almost all the friends I met that are still extremely close to me are from the North. So, when I left the university, my mother offered me a job, a car and a lot of things. I was overseeing all she had even though I was not the eldest, I was proactive and my elder ones were outside the country.

When did you land this job?

I had hosted most of the delegates from Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) and so many other political activities that led to the election of the current president So, I was seated one day when they offered me an appointment letter.

Are there any unforgettable events?

You see, we still grow and I believe there is more to life. Allah holds everything. One thing highly memorable was when people didn’t believe in the person I believed in. I told my late mother that I wanted this house for the president and the woman who never liked politics said you can have it, and that is why I christened this place ‘Buhari House’. Anywhere from Oshodi, just ask people for Buhari House. That is the most memorable thing in my life. I was about to collect the form for the post of local government chairman when the job just came.

Are there any other experiences?

I remember when we were kids; some people used to beat us because we were being invited by our friends who were in the same space as us. By the time we entered the place, all the ladies around that area would follow us. So, the guys around those areas would be angry. Most times, we always have challenges when we go outside our space. I have always escaped beating because I was a fast runner in those days. So, some of my friends who could not run would be beaten up and warned not to visit the area in search of their girls anymore.

Looking back, what would you have loved to change?

I have always been excited about one thing; being the child of an illiterate mother who excelled so much. She really did well. After God, I cannot forget her.

How do you relax?

I do a lot of dancing. In fact, I dance more than my children. I have not had a holiday in the last five years. I think my body chemistry is used to it and I am not the kind of person that wants to seclude myself from my society. I believe sleeping is my form of relaxation. While we still have the energy, we should be able to burn it now.

What is your life philosophy?

I got my philosophy from someone and I would keep on using it. Life is a gift. So, how do you use your gift? And make sure you treat people nicely.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE