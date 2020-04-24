Behold, the first ever YouTube video uploaded 15 years ago which has been viewed 90 million times

It may only be 18 seconds long, but the first ever video uploaded to YouTube 15 years ago paved the way for the platform’s success today.

Thursday marks the anniversary for the clip titled ‘Me at the zoo’, which was shared by the site’s co-founder, Jawed Karim, on April 23, 2005.

The video shows Karim standing in front of an elephant exhibit at the San Diego Zoo telling the camera that the animals have ‘really long trunks.’

Although simple and short, the video has been viewed more than 90 million times since making its debut 15 years ago.

Karim’s video was just the beginning of what YouTube is today.

Now it is a destination for artists, musicians and creators to share their work and have it viewed by millions – maybe even billions.

Luis Fonsi’s hit song ‘Despacito’ is the most popular video, hitting more than 6.7 billion views as of April 2020.

A year after ‘Me at the zoo’ made its debut, Karim and his fellow co-founders sold the platform to Google for $1.65 billion.

And today, YouTube has more than two billion logged-in users visit each month, according to YouTube.