A British mechanic has set a new Guinness world record for producing a motorised wheelbarrow capable of travelling at 84 kilometres per hour which is expected to make the job of many builders and others easy when it is eventually mass produced.

In other words, the wheelbarrow is capable of travelling from Lagos and reaching Ogere on the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway within one hour.

Dylan Phillips, a car mechanic living in Pembrokeshire, England, got the idea when he had some bottles of drinks at a pub, after which he decided that it was just the kind of crazy project he wanted to work on.

According to the Universal Press International (UPI), the 38-year-old mechanic thereafter started working on the wheelbarrow in his shed in Crymych, Pembrokeshire, and before long, he had a working trial version.

His motorised wheelbarrow was able to reach about 60 kilometres during a test drive and that’s when he started looking into achieving the world record for the fastest wheelbarrow. He began doing more work on its speed until it was able to reach the 84-kilometre speed.

When asked about his idea, Phillips said: “It’s uncomfortable and it’s terrifying. Slowing down is the issue – it only has brakes at the front. Touch wood I’ve not come off it or had any mishaps with it, it’s just uncomfortable. It does leave you aching after a couple of runs because it’s got no suspension and it just rattles you to bits.”

