THE Beeta Universal Arts Foundation, dedicated to developing the arts in Nigeria and Africa, has announced the commencement of its 6th Playwright Competition themed ‘No Limits’ for people aged 18 to 40.

Since its inception, the Bikiya Graham-Douglas-led organisation has focused on developing talents and Nigeria’s entire performing arts ecosystem, strategically placing the country on the global creative map.

It has asked playwrights to submit exceptional stories for a chance to win $3,000 as the grand prize.

Submission of entries for the contest on http://www.beetauniversal.org will close on September 30th, with a statement urging contestants to explore the depth of their creativity.

Eminent playwright and academic, Professor Ahmed Yerima, actress and producer Ego Boyo, Shaibu Husseini, Ibiso Graham-Douglas, Kenneth Uphopho and Ayo Jaiyesimi will judge the entries and select the outstanding ones.

Apart from the cash prize, the winner also gets opportunities, including a publishing deal with one of Beeta Universal Arts Foundation’s publishing partners, Paperworth Books, led by Ibiso Graham-Douglas.

All the top 10 finalists will also have a chance to be part of a capacity-building workshop and possible tour of specially selected plays with Utopia Theatre in the United Kingdom led by Mojisola Elufowoju. The winning play will also be produced, while shortlisted playwrights will get consolation prizes to recognise their handwork, creativity and time.

