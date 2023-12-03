Attendees will immerse themselves in a dynamic array of stage plays, films, musical performances, workshops and conversations, all courtesy of Bikiya Graham-Douglas.

The third Beeta Arts Festival (BAF), an incubation African festival for arts and culture themed ‘New Narratives, Limitless Possibilities’, will open on December 6 at the Abuja Continental Hotel, Abuja.

It will showcase an array of plays and a rich selection of films from across Africa curated by Fibby Kioria and Hawa Essuman of Manyatta Screenings, Kenya. The selected films are from Rwanda, Kenya, Morocco, Tanzania, Uganda, and Nigeria.

Plays will include new work from the Beeta Playwright Competition alums. Actor and festival producer Olarotimi Fakunle will curate them. There will also be musical performances from the soulful, jazzy songstress Jessica Bongos and Nigerian female rap superstar OJ Posharella, who, alongside Tony Edet (Thin Tall Tony of Big Brother Naija) will be a goodwill personality for a festival that brings African creatives together for a week-long feast of cultural extravaganza.

The Beeta Art Festival is a creative campaign to encourage interaction and collaboration among African creatives for better dialogue in the arts and culture scene and to bridge the gap between new and existing players while inspiring more content creation for existing and new audiences.

Funmbi Popoola, a BAF staff promised that the festival“will be a meeting point for artistic expression, offering a platform for talent to be discovered and appreciated by new audiences. Attendees can immerse themselves in various stage plays, films, musical performances, workshops and conversations. Beeta Arts Festival is a market square of culture that captures the essence of Africa’s diverse and creative tapestry.”

Festival founder Bikiya Graham-Douglas added that she believes “in the power of the arts to transcend boundaries and unite people,” and “This festival is a celebration of the vibrant artistic spirit that defines who we are, and we invite the world to join us in this cultural festivity.”

Aligning with the ongoing 16 days of activism against Gender-Based Violence, there will be a spotlight film screening in conjunction with the Orange Nigeria Project. It is an initiative led by the Senate Committee Chairperson on Women Affairs, Senator IretiKingibe, to activate a national call to eliminate Gender-Based Violence (GBV) across communities in Nigeria.

The US Embassy will also show a documentary film, ‘Nevertheless’, by filmmaker Sarah Moshman, on Saturday, December 9, 2023.

The Beeta Arts Festival will end Nigeria’s three-month-long festival season that started in early October and ran through November and December 2023. It saw at least 50 festivals across different states of the federation.

According to Poopla, BAF is an “opportunity to be part of an immersive event that celebrates the kaleidoscope of African creativity. Beeta Art Festival is not just a festival; it’s a testament to the enduring power of art to inspire, connect, and redefine boundaries.

