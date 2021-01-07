Bedridden for 12 years, 44-year-old Delta indigene with heart condition needs N8m to live

A forty-four-year-old indigene of Okere community in Warri South Local Government Area of Delta State, Mr. Christopher Uku, has appealed to members of the public to assist his family raise N8 million to correct a heart condition and ultimately save his life.

Uku has been going through an agonising pain for about 12 years now and was diagnosed with a heart condition described by doctors as “dysfunction of the heart ventricles, abnormality of the tricuspid valve and pulmonary hypertension.”

In a letter titled: “APPEAL FOR FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE,” Mr Uku, said that since the diagnosis, his family and associates have been managing to foot the mounting medical bills, but have exhausted their resources, while his health challenge degenerates on daily basis.

“I am passionately appealing for your kind financial assistance (nothing is too small) to enable my family urgently raise Eight Million Naira (N 8,000,000.00) for the surgery needed to correct the heart condition and ultimately save my life, by God’s grace.

“I will be indebted to you (individuals, corporate bodies, NGOs, International Organizations and MDAs) if my humble and desperate appeal, is given the urgency my heart yearns for,” he enthused.

He gave details of his bank account for financial contributions from generous public as follows: Account Name: Agoreyo Alero (Mrs.) | Account Number: 2024165611 | Bank: United Bank for Africa (UBA) | GSM: 08036986406, 07086837958.

Ailing Mr Christopher Uku and doctor report.

