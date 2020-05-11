BEDC warns consumers of electricity disconnection

The Benin Electricity Distribution Company Electricity (BEDC) has advised its customers to continue with the payment of bills as the proposed free electricity supply to all Nigerians for two months to make life easier during the COVID-19 pandemic is yet to be implemented.

In a statement yesterday in Benin by the Head, Corporate Affairs, Mr Adekunle Tayo, he deployed the action of some customers in part of its coverage states of Delta, Edo, Ekiti and Ondo States who engaged the services of electricians to reconnect after being disconnected for non-payment of electricity bills on the ground that the federal government has promised free electricity.

According to Tayo, a decision is yet to be taken by the federal government on the proposal, insisting that electricity supply to customers presently is not free.

The spokesman noted that prepaid customers need to vend energy token to avoid service disruption when they run out of energy units, while postpaid customers need to settle outstanding bills to avoid disconnection.

He said: “This is so because if the free electricity palliative measure is approved, it will not cover the past bills.

Customers are therefore advised to manage their energy consumption at this critical period to avoid accumulating huge bills that may be difficult to pay in the event that the measure is eventually not approved.”

He assured customers of the determination of the electricity company to continue with the provision of quality service across its touchpoints and improve the availability of electricity supply to alleviate the hardship faced by customers during the COVOD-19 pandemic period.

He pointed out that it was in view of the need to ease the hardship that the company significantly increased power availability to several customers in some locations across its franchise states while suspending the rotational load management schedule for power supply.

Tayo added that in the last month, residential customers consumed the largest chunk of electricity supply to BEDC from the national grid, from total supply average.

He said: “Residential customers benefited the most as the lockdown prevented commercial and industrial customers from opening shop hence their consumption were diverted to households across the franchise areas.

“BEDC management says it completely aligns with the plans to ensure palliative measures including free electricity supply to all Nigerians for 2 months to make life easier, during the lockdown period due to the

He, however, appealed to customers to continue to pay their bills as the status quo remains pending further directive on the proposed free electricity, warning that anybody caught in the act of illegal reconnection will be arrested and prosecuted in line with existing electricity regulations.

