BEDC to distribute 90, 870 meters in Edo, others

The Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company, BEDC, on Friday disclosed that its has concluded plans to distribute 90,870 meters to customers in Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti States in the first quarter of 2021.

BEDC Head, Public Affairs, Mr. Tayo Adekunle, who stated this on Friday, in Benin said that the meters, allocated to BEDC by National Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) would be distributed under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP), beginning with Edo State.

According to him, the metering would cover the four BEDC franchise states in phases, as already mapped out, adding that it would be based on a selected distribution transformers covering 90,870 customers over a period of six months.

Out of the total number of meters allocated to BEDC, Edo would get 40,995, Delta 22,247, Ondo 19,453 and Ekiti 8,294, he explained.

The BEDC spokesman also disclosed that the metering under the scheme would be free, adding that all premises had to be enumerated and certified by the electricity inspectors before installation of the meters.

“Customers who have collected tellers for meters under the MAP and have not paid shall not pay any amount to acquire a meter. Any amount paid to the account of Meters Asset Provider shall be refunded in 21 days subject to customers providing the account details for the refund, ” Adekunle further disclosed.

He added that twenty per cent of the meters “are three phases while 80 per cent are single phase”, explaining that “customers in Band A which include those with minimum of 20 hours supply, Band B minimum of 16 hours and Band C minimum of 12 hours of power supply will benefit from the metering.”

“Band D with minimum of eight hours and Band E minimum of six hours of power supply will benefit from the metering in the second quarter of 2021,” he added.

Speaking on the court case between BEDC and Civil Society Organisations in Edo, Adekule said the lawyers of both parties had agreed to settle out of court.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE