BEDC offers debt relief to electricity consumers

The management of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has rolled out plans to woo customers with discounts, longer repayment period in debt scheme.

A statement yesterday in Benin by the Head, Corporate Affairs of BEDC, Mr Tayo Adekunle explained that the initiative was aimed at addressing the growing outstanding electricity consumption debts.

Adekunle disclosed that the electricity company has developed a debt restructuring scheme which offers customers various range of discounts, and, in combination with the down payment, extended the period of debt contract up to a maximum of 60 months, depending on customers’ debt profile.

He said: “The Debt Rescheduling scheme is in line with the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) Act which mandates that electricity operators recover costs on prudent investment to be able to provide quality services to customers.”

The spokesman said that the scheme has taken off across the franchise states of Delta, Edo, Ekiti, and Ondo, adding that it is designed in customer-centric manner and aimed to support customers to minimize debt repayment burden and to help them to gradually decrease accumulated debts, while providing increased quality in electricity supply in line with Service Reflective Tariff (SRT) Regulation.

Continuing, Adekunle explained that the scheme was also introduced in order to help customers who were unable to settle electricity bills as at when due, given series of challenges including prevailing economic and financial difficulties. The scheme provides the opportunity or possibility to restructure the terms and conditions for them to be able to settle their outstanding bills over a period.

He however noted that customers who have outstanding debts and do not pay as and when due, will be disconnected unless they are part of the rescheduled agreement and are paying their debts on due dates.

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday at State House Abuja urged the MTN Group to make the available top-of-the-range service to its Nigerian subscribers…