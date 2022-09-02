BEDC new board still stands ― NERC

The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), has affirmed that the new Board of Directors and Management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC), headed by Henry Ajagbawa, stands.

The NERC disclosed this in a statement it issued on Thursday, September 1, 2022, reiterating that the BEDC “is a distribution licensee of NERC and by virtue of powers vested in the commission by the Electric Power Sector Reform Act (EPSRA), regulatory instruments issued pursuant to EPSRA and the terms and conditions of the licence issued to BEDC. NERC is the primary authority that is vested with powers to statutorily recognise the board and management of BEDC as an operator in the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry (NESI).”

The commission stated that the BEDC is a jointly owned venture with Vigeo Power Ltd holding with equity of 60% and 40% being held by BPE on behalf of the Federal and State Governments.

The statement stated that “One of the shareholders in Vigeo Power Ltd, Vigeo Holdings Ltd, subscribed to its shares vide a loan from Fidelity Bank Ltd”, adding that “In the light of a default in servicing the said loan, the bank has exercised its rights to repossess these shares that were provided as security for the acquisition loan”.

The statement reads “The attention of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) has been drawn to public notices signed by Mr Lucky Ayomoto purportedly acting on behalf of the erstwhile board and management of BEDC Electricity Plc (BEDC).

“The public notices published on 9 August 2022 sought to reassure the general public on the legitimate and statutorily recognised board of directors and management of BEDC and described the appointment of Messrs Henry Ajagbawa, K.C Akuma, Adeola ljose, Charles Onwera and Yomi Adeyemi as directors of BEDC as an “unlawful misrepresentation and unfortunate misadventure.

“Upon repossession of shares of Vigeo Holdings Ltd by the bank, an application was filed by the Banks and the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE) with the commission for the approval of an interim board of directors and management for BEDC in compliance with NERC’s business continuity arrangements for licensees.