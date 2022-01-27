BEDC gives life assurance policy to five anti-cultism officers for arresting electricity vandals

The management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) has offered a life assurance policy to five members of an anti-cultism group in lllah, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State.

This is to commend the gallant effort of the members of the crime-fighting outfit, who helped in the arrest of electricity vandals in the community.

The anti-cult group has assisted BEDC in apprehending hoodlums who vandalized transformers in the community.

Besides, the electricity company donated cartons of energy-saving bulbs to help them pay less for power usage.

In a statement yesterday by Mr Ibeamaka Odoh, the Corporate Affairs Officer and made available to newsmen in Benin, she commended Illah, the hometown of the late Super Eagles coach, Mr Stephen Keshi for its role in the arrest of electricity vandals.

Odoh added that the rising cases of vandalism across its franchise states of Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti were not only an economic crime but an act of sabotage against the good purpose and intents of the company.

He said: “The power sector has been hit in the most devastating manner as a result of vandalism. Residential customers, industries, small and medium scale businesses are being starved of power as a result of the activities of vandals.

“Vandalism of electricity distribution network and other forms of electrical thefts are serious threats to power sector sustainability and economic growth.

“Increasing vandalism will force the company to spend money meant to improve electricity infrastructure to repair or replace damaged and stolen installations.”

The spokesman added that the fight against electricity vandals is a collective responsibility that can only be sustained through a joint effort and increased partnership between the people and the company.