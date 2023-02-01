BEDC frowns at incessant attacks on staff in Edo, Delta, other states

The management of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company PLC (BEDC) has frowned at the incessant attacks on its staff in line of duty by some customers in Edo, Delta, Ondo and Ekiti states.

This is contained in a statement signed by the company’s acting Head, Corporate Affairs Department, Mrs Evelyn Gbiwen and made available to newsmen in Benin City.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the management had declared zero tolerance for brutal assault of BEDC staff in line of duty, adding that any customer who perpetrated such act will henceforth be prosecuted.

“The attention of management of BEDC has been drawn to the alarming rate of brutal assault on its staff in line of duty by customers who deemed themselves to be above the law.

“Recently, there was unprovoked, near fatal assault of a Line Worker in a team and the unlawful hostage holding of an engineer who led the team against his will, at Evbuotubu in Benin

“As a result of the attack, the worker sustained serious fracture on both legs and severe psychological trauma.

“The engineer, who was held hostage, was only released following intervention of the law enforcement agents,” she said.

Gbiwen added that the management of BEDC condemns the actions of the customers and warned against future attacks of staff on lawful duties

She appealed to aggrieved customers to always make use of customer service and other legitimate channels to air their grievances, instead of engaging in violence.

She said that BEDC is committed to providing quality service to its esteemed customers at all times.





ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE