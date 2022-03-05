Beauty Queen, Isabella Okafor, grabs humanitarian certificate

Nigerian beauty queen turned philanthropist, Isabella Okafor has added another feather to her wings as she recently received an honorary certificate from the Institute for Humanitarian Studies and Social Development in partnership with National Orientation Agency and United Nation Institute for Training and Research.

The Annual Humanitarian Public Lecture and Graduation/Fellowship Induction ceremony which was held in Abuja over the summer of 2021 saw distinguished personalities, public servants and more honoured for their selfless contributions to human empowerment.

Isabella who doubles as the reigning Ada Imo state pageant winner and founder Isabella Okafor initiative has been at the vanguard of humanitarian service. She’s often regarded as a modern woman and astute altruist who has dedicated much of her time to providing endless services for less privileged people in her community in Imo state and beyond.

In reaction to the professional honour, the joyous do-gooder expressed satisfaction and gratitude to everyone who has supported and pushed her all along.

“First, I like to thank God for the opportunity to serve the interest of the public. This certificate would not have been possible without the much support from concerned people who have pushed me to do what I love doing.

“Also, Special regards to my family, they still remain my strongest backbone and I will do nothing to make you all proud”, she added.

