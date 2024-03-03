A reigning Beauty Queen, Miss Ayaa, Blessing Alex Monde has donated 2000 copies of exercise books to Twenty Schools in Bogoro LGA of Bauchi State.

She made the donation on Saturday as part of her service to the community as well as to boost education in the area by supporting the students considering the current challenges in the country.

While unveiling the exercise books, the Caretaker Chairman of Bogoro LGA, Hon Markus Bitrus Lusa commended Miss Blessing Alex Monde for the gesture appealing to other people to emulate her.

Markus Bitrus also called on communities to complement the government’s efforts by providing opportunities for children to succeed academically.

According to him, “I appreciate the effort of our daughter for her sacrifices and commitment to meeting the needs of our children. You have done well and you have filled the gap. On behalf of our administration, I thank you. May God bless you for this gesture.”

Earlier in her speech, Miss Blessing Alex Monde said that the idea was to encourage school children to pay attention to their studies.

Blessing Monde added, “I am donating 2, 000 copies of exercise books as part of my effort to address the lack of books among school children. I hope this will go a long way to help you in your academics.”

“Education is the foundation of good society. Without education, no society will progress. I appeal to our fathers and mothers to give our children boys and girls equal opportunity” she noted.

Miss Blessing used the opportunity to enjoin all parents to safeguard the future of their children and ensure that they are protected against sexual abuse as contained in a statement by Gomna James, Information Officer, Bogoro LGA.