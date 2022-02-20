Beauty Expert, Mo Olowu floats Ruba Beauty

It was glamour, colour and music recently in Lagos as consultant and beauty enthusiast, Mo Olowu launches her luxury vegan, cruelty free and make up brand, Ruba Beauty.

The all-white themed event where class met beauty and style held at the luxury beach house, Sencillo in Lagos.

Anchored by model and TV personalty, Kie Kie, it was a night of fun where beauty influencers, make-up artists and many others in the beauty business converged to witness a thrill and the first of its kind launch in this part of Africa.

Ruba Beauty is originally founded by Mo Olowu in the United Kingdom in 2018. At the launch, the owner, a beauty expert shared the story where she hinted on the long journey, detailing her one year sojourn designing the make up collections due to the need to release high quality products manufactured from the scratch for the brand with a focus at bringing out the best.

In her speech, she thanked the beauty influencers who she claimed are an integral part of the Ruba Beauty family who participated in the successful ‘Ruba Voices’ in the 2020 campaign.

Spotted at the launch were known faces in the beauty and fashion industry like editorial make-up artist, Kazeem of Casskoncepts whose work has been featured in Vogue and other foreign tabloids, US Beauty influencer, Olabisi of Makeup by Olabisi, product developer for Juvia’s Place Foundation, US Sephora Squad and many other local and foreign brands.

