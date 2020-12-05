Beautiful Nubia celebrates decade of music festival, EMUfest

Creator of contemporary African folk and roots music, Dr. Segun Akinlolu, popularly known as Beautiful Nubia is set to roll out drums and other musical instruments to mark 10 years of the music festival, “EniObanke Musical Festival (EMUfest)”.

According to a press release issued by EMUfest Booking and Media Supervisor, Ms. Feyikemi Selem, Beautiful Nubia has gathered new and emerging music talents to feature in the festival of music which will take place online owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The showcasing artists/bands include Ibadan-based Femi Ajayi (AJ Sequential); trumpeter and percussionist, Victor Ademofe; Atlanta-based Nigerian Afro-Indie Singer/Songwriter, Tosinger; singer-songwriter and guitarist, Olusegun Ogunmola (‘Segun ‘Mola); trumpeter and leader of Kaybrass Band, Kayode Obilade

Others acts who will perform alongside the leader of Beautiful Nubia and Roots Renaissance Band are UK-based singer and songwriter, Evo; Osun State-born Awelewa Samuel, aka Starsamm; Oluwafemi Emmanuel (aka Émmy Nuél) and Ondo State-based singer-songwriter, Ayo Ralph.

The 11th edition of the festival which first came to life in 2010 is the longest running recurring music event organised by any musician in Nigeria in recent years.

The release reads: «The 11th annual EniObanke Music Festival (EMUfest), the premiere festival of contemporary folk music in Nigeria.

“Commenced in 2010 with the goal of providing a platform for the exposure of new/emerging talents and the celebration of established/legendary music figures, it has featured over 300 such artists since then.

“EMUfest 2020 will take place online due to the ongoing pandemic on Saturday, December 5, 2020 at 8pm Nigerian Time and will be streamed live on YouTube.com/awilele.”

