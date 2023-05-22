PROMOTIONAL Products Specialists, under the aegis of the Association of Promotional Products Specialists of Nigeria (APPSON), have been urged to be more innovative and strategic in their operations, to earn more respect from brand owners and other corporate organisations.

The advice was given by some brand management experts at the APPSON Conference, an offshoot of Marketing and Promotional Products Expo, MAPPEX, held in Lagos, recently.

The experts also stressed the need for members of the association to adopt technology in their operations, to enable them reinforce the indispensability of promotional products and services.

In her address, Chief Executive Officer of Redwood Consulting, and the event’s Guest Speaker, Mrs Hannah Oyebanjo, stated that while innovation has become imperative in business, there must, however, be an effective collaboration between brand managers and promotional specialists, for such innovation to thrive.

Oyebanjo, who spoke on ‘Branding and Promotional Products from Concept to Reality’, also stressed the need for those specialists to embrace technology, since that would go a long way in enhancing the business of promotional products.

She counseled this group of brand specialists to properly understand the nexus between brand and branding in the marketing eco-system, describing promotional materials as part of the marketing eco-system that helps in building brand loyalty.

In his own contribution, the Group Managing Director of BlackEye Media, and a member of the panel, Femi Adelusi, described the future of promotional products industry in the country as bright.

He, however, advised that specialists in the industry should make use of technology to enhance their business operations, especially in the area of product delivery, so as to enhance the uniqueness of such products.

For Jide Sipe, Head of Corporate Affairs at EcoBank, also on the panel, APPSON needs to be innovative in building its members, in order to grow the promotional products industry.

In her remarks, APPSON President, Mrs Abiola Sanni, expressed the association’s commitment to increasing awareness sensitising its members on quality, while also “building talents and capacity that will enable any member of APPSON to determine where to play.”





READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE