Be source of stability to Oyebanji’s govt, Fayemi charges new HoS

Ekiti State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi on Monday swore in the state’s new Head of Service, Mr Bamidele Agbede, charging him to think outside the box in building a responsive 21st century public service and be a source of stability to the incoming administration of Biodun Oyebanji.

Agbede took over from Mrs Peju Babafemi, who retired last week after 35 years of meritorious service to the state.

Fayemi, in his address at the ceremony, admonished Agbede to sustain the government transformation agenda in the civil service and justify the confidence reposed in him by aligning with government policies and programmes.

He urged him to sustain the feat of his predecessors and use his wide experience in public service to demonstrate capacity in rallying all civil servants behind the incoming administration.

He maintained that the seamless and rancour-free transition between the former Head of Service and the new one has further reinforced his administration’s fidelity to professionalism, due process and deliberate intention to restore values, dignity and honour into public service.

Fayemi also commended the meritorious service of the immediate past Head of Service Mrs Babafemi and for making appreciable progress in reforming the public service for effective service delivery.

According to him, “I enjoin the newly appointed Head of Service to justify the confidence reposed in him, and align with the state government policies and programmes as boldly and expressly enunciated in our 5-pillar agenda. It is also expected that he would be a source of stability for the incoming administration.





“You are inheriting a very active public service that has keyed into the vision of this administration. I expect you to hit the ground running and make your impact felt.

“The restoration agenda is a continuous task that must be done. You are expected to sustain the transformation agenda, especially as it relates to the civil service. I know you to possess the capacity to think outside the box and no time calls for that ability more than now when a lot is expected from you in building a 21st century Civil service.”

Responding, the new head of service, Agbede commended Governor Fayemi for developing passion towards the development of the public service through reforms and transformation strategies.

He promised to work with government in providing an enabling environment for Ekiti workforce and ensure prudent utilisation of the available resources in providing service to the people of the state.