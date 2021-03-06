Be security conscious against foreign elements in your communities, Gov Mohammed warns traditional, community leaders

As issues of insecurity in the country persist, traditional and community leaders across Bauchi State have been called upon to as a matter of fact be security conscious and vigilant against foreign elements that infiltrate their communities.

The call was made by the Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Abdulkadri Mohammed, on Saturday, stressing that security is everybody’s business which he said is a form of community policing.

Bala Mohammed who was at the palace of the district head of Jama’a in Nabordo Village, Toro local government area of Bauchi State, in continuation of his inspection of projects in the state said that everyone in the community knows each other, it will therefore be easy for a foreigner to be identified.

The Governor also said that although there is relative peace in the state, leaders in communities must not rest on their oars, by ensuring that they protect their citizens from strangers who sneak into the communities with dubious motives.

He said that “Remember security is everybody’s business, yes we have relative peace, but I am calling on our traditional rulers and all the leaders across the length and breadth of our social strata to open their eyes, people are coming from everywhere. They have the right to come, but we have the right to protect ourselves.”

He added that “Let us be very vigilant, let us not allow insecurity to divide us. We have to work very very hard because there are those coming that are abducting our people and doing all sorts of things, we should not allow them to do it. The government does not have the resources and manpower to police everywhere, but you can do it.”

The Governor assured that his administration will continue to serve the people of the state irrespective of political affiliation adding that security of lives and properties is guaranteed.

He, however, charged the traditional installation, not to harbour criminals in their domains but should immediately report any suspicious person to security operatives for action.

Earlier in his address, the State Commissioner for Local government and Chieftaincy affairs, Nuhu Zaki, said that the government awarded the contract for the reconstruction of the palace of the district head of Jama’a at the sum of N7 million.

He lauded the administration of Governor Bala Mohammed for executing laudable projects in the state that has a direct impact on the lives of the people even as he called on the people of the community to continue to support the government in order for it to succeed.

