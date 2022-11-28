Be ready to leave civil service whether or not your services tenures have reached statutory age ― Adeleke

•Tells coordinating directors who accept permanent Secretaries appointments from Oyetola in Osun •Saying, you will be treated as political appointees and quit public services from November 28th

By Adeolu Adeyemo - Osogbo
Ademola Adeleke

Osun state governor, Senator Ademola Adeleke on Sunday evening read a riot act to the new coordinating Directors that accepted permanent Secretaries appointments from the outgone governor of the state, Mr. Gboyega Oyetola to be ready to leave the service whether or not their services tenures have reached statutory age.

The governor who made this known in a statement by his Spokesperson, Mallam Olawale Rasheed in Osogbo, explained that the occupants will be treated as political appointees who will automatically follow the outgone Governor out of public service from November 28.

He stressed that ” at the same time, those who still want to remain in service of Osun state government should decline the Greek gift from the outgoing Governor.”

” We affirm that no waiver will be entertained in sacking from office any kangaroo permanent secretary”, the statement concluded.

Senator Ademola maintained that taking such appointments at this last minute indicated the readiness of those directors to exit the state service.

