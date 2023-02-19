A socio-political activist, Deji Adeyanju has warned All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate Bola Tinubu to be prepared for the betrayal of Governor Nasir El-Rufai.

Adeyanju in a tweet on Saturday warned Tinubu to be wary of El-Rufai saying power is transient.

According to him, the Kaduna state governor has betrayed President Muhammadu Buhari.

He tweeted, “El-Rufai will still betray Tinubu at the right time. Buhari is learning new lessons. He hasn’t even left Aso Rock yet but they are already showing him the kind of ‘shege’ to expect. Power is always transient.”

El-Rufai, who is a known close aide of Buhari for the past seven and half years.

Recently, the Kaduna State governor and his counterpart in Kano, Abdullahi Ganduje has been attacking the president verbally and asking their people for the President’s order on the new naira note policy.