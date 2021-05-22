Be practical with your resolutions on banning of open grazing, Yoruba Youth Assembly tells Southern governors

The worldwide President of Yoruba Youth Assembly (YYA), Comrade Olarinde Thomas has charged the Southern Governor’s Forum to be practical with their resolution concerning the banning of open grazing in their territories.

The president of the Organisation who made the charge when he visited Osogbo, the state capital in preparation for the Yoruba Youths Submit at the weekend, stated that it is something to come out with resolution and it is another thing to be practical about it. So, they should be practical about this and also take proactive actions on it.

Comrade Thomas further appealed to them to fortify their security network with the provision of adequate ammunition and other aiding operational tools like finances that could enhance the workability of the recruited combatants in the security circle.

According to him, “it is capital consuming to combat bandits and kidnappers. Fighting them is more or less of fighting a war that needs adequate financing,” he stressed.

The Yoruba Youths Assembly which also pitched its tent with the resolution of the Afenifere, the pan Yoruba Sociopolitical Organization that the country should be restructured before the 2023 election, warned President Muhammadu Buhari to shun the idea of holding elections before restructuring the country.

“Failure to restructure the country will continue to lead into anarchy and chaos as President Muhammadu Buhari has divided the country through his selection and utterances of some of his aides that suppose to be a nationalist but decided to be sectional in their approach to issues.”

In the company of the YYA worldwide president were comrade Deji Oso, National secretary, Alofe Babajide , national spoke person and Nathan Odeyemi Publicity secretary.

