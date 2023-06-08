The Vice Chancellor, University of Ibadan, Professor Kayode Adebowale, inducting 33 new medical doctors and dentists into the medical profession, says they must be patriotic by staying back to develop the nation.

Professor Adebowale, who spoke at the induction ceremony into the medical profession for the Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) and Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS) graduating class of 2013 (batch B), said that they should have the mindset of contributing to the rebuilding of Nigeria and only travelling abroad for a tangible purpose.

Adebowale, represented by Professor Olayinka Omigbodun, Provost of the Ibadan College of Medicine, stated that the difficulties they encountered while in school for nine years would have taught them to always make the best of every situation they find themselves in.

According to him, “The honest truth is that I have had the opportunity to travel since 1985. I went with a purpose and I did not burn my bridge. I am happy that I stayed in Nigeria. I have been able to have a great impact on the African continent and beyond because I made that decision.

“Make the best of your situation; if life gives you lemons, make a great lemonade drink out of them, particularly now that the price of everything has gone up. You are prepared to be a great blessing to your generation. So plan and think in your mind to be a conduit of love and blessings.

“it is important that you think positively about your future, make the decision to be positive wherever you go and, become builders of men and institutions, be pleasant to people and be a great team player in the healthcare team. Give back to your alma mater because they have given you so much for you to thrive and go into the world to make a difference.”

President, Ibadan College of Medicine Alumni Association (ICOMAA) worldwide, Professor Dipo Otolorin, however, urged them to venture into politics to be able to make good laws for the medical profession and to improve the health of Nigerians.

He said that the new doctors should protect the image of the college and the University, earn respect as doctors by taking good care of their patients and give back to their alma mater whenever they can do that.