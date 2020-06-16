Be patient with me over insecurity, Buhari tells Katsina people 

Following the protest by Katsina people over rising banditry in the state, President Muhammadu Buhari has appealed to them to be patient with his administration as he said it is doing all that is necessary to tackle insecurity in the country.

A presidency statement issued, on Tuesday, in Abuja, by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) said it wanted to assure Nigerians, again, that the nation’s armed forces are fully capable of dealing with the challenges of banditry and terrorism, urging more patience as the military takes appropriate steps to block gaps being exploited to unleash mayhem on innocent citizens.

It said President Buhari, who it noted had approved a joint military and police operation specifically targeted at combing Niger, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara and Sokoto States to rid the areas of bandits, assured that surveillance would be improved, with more night vision aircraft already deployed under “Operation Accord.”

It recalled that the operation was launched three weeks ago, quoting the president as saying: “Nigeria’s military has displayed its capabilities in the past and will show it again by dealing with the current challenges.”

It added: “President Buhari appeals to the people of Katsina State to be patient and supportive of the ongoing military operations in the state while sympathising with those who are bereaved, injured and lost properties.

“President Buhari admonishes that taking to the streets for protest could distract the military operations, urging Katsina indigenes not to give up on the military who over the years have a strong track record of quelling crises once given enough time.

“The major forests in North-Western Nigeria have been identified as home to the bandits in the region. The operation will clear all these forests,’’ the statement further quoted.

