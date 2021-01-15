Be patient, Niger urges intending pilgrims

The Niger State Pilgrims Welfare Board has urged intending pilgrims in the state to be patient over the late commencement of registration for 2012 Hajj in the state.

The executive secretary of the board, Alhaji Umar Makun Lapai, made the plea while hosting a team of intending pilgrims in his office in Minna.

He said the registration for this year’s Hajj would commence in the state as soon as seats were allocated by the National Hajj Commission of Nigeria (NAHCON).

Lapai emphasised that intending pilgrims who registered for the 2020 Hajj but could not perform the pilgrimage due to the outbreak of COVID-19 would be the first priority of the board for this year’s Hajj operation.

He charged the intending pilgrims in the state and other parts of the country not to relent in their prayers for the realisation of this year’s Hajj exercise in Saudi Arabia.

International pilgrims were barred from the 2020 Hajj as a result of the ravaging Coronavirus pandemic.

However, Nigeria and other countries have commenced registration of intending pilgrims in the hope that the pilgrimage will hold this year.

