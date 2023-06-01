Governor Hyacinth Alia of Benue State has admonished his newly inaugurated Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and others to be mindful of their conduct so as not to cast aspersion on his administration.

The governor gave the admonition on Thursday when he swore in the newly appointed Secretary to the State Government; Professor Joseph Alakali, Head of Civil Service, Moses Ode and Chief of Staff, Emmanuel Chenge.

The ceremony was held at the old banquet hall of Government House, Makurdi.

He said, “You must be exemplary in both public and private lives because members of the public will judge my administration based on your conduct.”

The governor called on the people of the state no matter their political affiliations to join hands with him in his quest to turn around the fortune of the state.

He, however, commended all the people that grace the occasion.

Responding on behalf of other appointees the Chief of Staff, Mr Paul Biam, promised that the newly inaugurated members would not betray the confidence reposed in them.

