Be magnanimous in victory, Buhari urges Akeredolu

President Muhammadu Buhari has rejoiced with Rotimi Akeredolu on his re-election as governor of Ondo State for another four-year term.

A statement issued by Femi Adesina, special adviser to the President (media and publicity) in Abuja on Sunday said the President lauded the resounding victory of the governor at the election held on Saturday, noting that the votes garnered “show that one good turn surely deserves another.”

The president thanked the people of Ondo State for keeping faith with their governor, and the All Progressives Congress (APC), noting that “the people know the person and party that truly serves them, and have spoken in clear voice and unmistakable terms.”

President Buhari appreciated the electorate in Ondo State for “comporting themselves decently and in order, and for exhibiting conduct that indicates that the country is making progress in its electoral behavior.”

According to the statement, President Buhari also gave kudos to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for organizing credible, free and fair election, and to security agencies which ensured that orderliness was enthroned and maintained.

The President urged Akeredolu to be humble and magnanimous in victory, and serve the people of Ondo State even better than how he did in the first term, noting: “When you serve with heart and might, the people respond in like manner, and we can easily get to where we are headed as a country.”

