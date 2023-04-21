THE assistant missioner of the Ansar-Ur-Deen Society of Nigeria, Lagos Area Council, Sheikh Abdul Fattah Abdul Kareem Sarumi Adangba, has advised Muslims, particularly politicians, to renew their intentions and seek Allah’s guidance to be good and just beyond the month of Ramadan.

The cleric gave the advice at the annual Ramadan lecture and special birthday prayers organised by the chairman of Itire-Ikate Local Council Development Area, Dr Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, in conjunction with AOA Foundation.

Speaking on the topic, ‘Benefits of the Last 10 Days of Ramadan’ Sheikh Adangba said: “This is a time to reflect, worship and seek closeness to Allah. In these last 10 days of Ramadan, we should renew our intentions and ask Allah to guide us on the way forward so that we can continue to be good and just.

“All praises belong to almighty Allah, the owner of the universe, for preserving us from the beginning of the glorious month of Ramadan to this moment.

“We give special praises and adorations to Allah for the life of the chairman of Itire-Ikate LCDA, Hon (Dr) Ahmed Olanrewaju Apatira, whose birthday coincided with this year’s Ramadan tafsir.

“As we are privileged to witness this month of Ramadan, there are many that we started the first 10 days of the fasting month but are beneath the earth today. Some have the grace of Allah to witness the second 10 days of Ramadan but were not privileged to be among the living during the last 10 days.

“We give thanks and adorations to Allah for counting us worthy among His slaves that witnessed the beginning and the last 10 days of the month of Ramadan.”

“What do we owe Him for this unprecedented favour? Allah wants nothing from His creatures other than to worship Him. Allah has no benefit to derive from us but we, as His creatures, have a lot to benefit from worshipping Allah.

“Ramadan, the fourth pillar of Islam, is a compulsory act of worship which only Allah has its rewards. It is incumbent on every true believer to fast during this month and not except any reward from Allah. He alone has the reward and knows how best to reward His servant.

“As Muslims, we are enjoined to worship Allah as an expression of our appreciation for His benevolence and favours on mankind. This is why we don’t engage in compulsory acts of worship to seek worldly things. It is strictly an act of worship we engaged in because Allah has made it compulsory on every believer.

“The non-obligatory act of worship is an opportunity Allah bestow on His creatures to seek worldly pleasure from Allah.





“The prophet of Allah (saw) said no slave of Allah will engage in non-obligatory acts of worship such as Nawafil, zakat and sadaqah and other supplications, fasting in the month of Shawwal and reciting the Qur’an, without Allah granting his request.

“I therefore urge every Muslim to indulge in worshipping Allah during the last 10 days to seek Allah’s pleasure. During this period, we should be closer to Allah in worship and renew our intentions and ask Allah to guide us on the way forward so that we can continue to be good and just.”

Expressing gratitude on behalf of members of the Apatira family and AOA Foundation, Apatira implored Muslims to be more dedicated to the worship of Allah, especially during the 10 days of the month of Ramadan.

He said: “I want to enjoin us to uphold goodness and strive towards moving closer to Allah in worship to maximise the reward from Allah. It is only Allah that can provide sustenance for His creatures. Ours is to worship Him without associating anything with Him. We should be guided by the teachings and moral lessons of the fasting month and allow it to manifest in our conduct during and after the fasting.”

