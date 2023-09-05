Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, has called on Journalists in the state to be good ambassadors.

Governor Umaru Bago made the call when the executives of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), Niger State Council led by its Chairman, Comrade Abu Nmadu, paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Minna.

The Governor said Journalists are also stakeholders in the state hence, they should provide wider coverage of the activities of the present administration.

He also encouraged journalists to ensure they report timely and accurately to avoid fake news from thriving.

The Governor noted the bad and deplorable condition of the state-owned media houses and said his administration would change the narrative.

He specifically stated that the Niger State Television (NSTV), will be rebranded and privatised to compete favourably with other private television stations.

While assuring the NUJ of his continued support, the Governor advised the NUJ to look inward and be more enterprising.

The NUJ Chairman, Comrade Abu Nmodu, had earlier expressed gratitude to the Governor for appointing three of its members to serve under his administration.

The NUJ Chairman commended the Governor for his support of the Union and appealed for more, especially as it affects the welfare of Journalists.

He however decried the condition of the state-owned media houses, requesting the Governor to overhaul and revamp them for effective information dissemination and revenue generation.

The Chairman also appealed that career civil servants who are Journalists and qualified to be Permanent Secretaries should be considered for the positions so that they can contribute effectively to the success of the administration.





The NUJ bestowed on the Governor, Grand Patron of the Union, while the investiture will come up in October, this year during Press Week celebration.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE