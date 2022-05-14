Be fair to aspirants, APC NWC tells governorship, NASS screening panels

• Aborts screening of presidential aspirants

Latest News
By Taiwo Amodu - Abuja
Be fair to aspirants, Confusion over screening APC committeesConfusion over screening APC committees, Why we are supporting APC, APC group petitions Adamu, Only direct primaries will save APC, APC, Stella Oduah's defection, Oyo APC condemn attack, automatic tickets for non-inaugurated members, Presidential convention, Dont field unpopular presidential , APC denies purported, APC loses former LG boss in Oyo, APC makes u-turn, South-South unity assuring, Anambra APC picks 180 delegates for National Convention, APC convention, no confidence in Senator Akpanudoedehe, APC Convention: Chairmanship aspirant to pick nomination forms for N20m, Edo APC compensates non-inaugurated Assembly members-elect with automatic tickets, APC zoning arrangement, APC youths tackle Lukman over comments on Buni, APC Convention: North-Central to produce National Chairman, as Southeast loses Secretary to Southwest, Give us Dada as youth leader, Ondo Bye-Election: APC wins Akure Reps seat, Egbeda LG APC stakeholders, 2023: APC to swap offices between north, south in agreed zoning formula, Osun APC faction rejects, APC Executive, APC to boycott Bayelsa election, APC to ratify amended, Kwara APC chieftain battles, Enugu APC crisis deepens, inaugurates Oyo APC LG chairmen, Edo APC inaugurates SEC, Oyo APC inaugurates chairmen, Youths ask for more opportunities to serve, APC youths appeal to leaders, Sokoto APC crisis deepens, Anambra APC commends national, Lack of internal democracy, APC candidate to emerge , National Reconciliation Committee, APC reconciliation committee , APC has no candidate, Ekiti APC Primary, 82 youth groups endorse, Defectors were already expelled members, not Omo-Agege's supporters, Delta APC, convention in party's best interest, Leadership tussle rocks APC, APC releases schedule for February Convention, Kwara APC cautions Adamu-led, APC convention, APC govs decide convention, Kalus call for postponement, Oyo APC North America chapter, New faction of APC emerges, APC call Lagos continuity agenda, APC convention, We will intervene very soon, Factional APC caretaker committee, APC insists on going to court, Zamfara APC now rebranded,APC commences sale of forms, Oyo APC crisis continues, Protesters storm APC secretariat, No petition received in Ondo, Stalemate persists in Oyo APC , We didn't receive petition, No petition against Ekiti ,Fake delegate list, Factional Kwara APCnew date for aborted congress, publicity scribe commends members , Lagos APC releases list, Osun APC state congress, Edo APC holds congress, Oke-Ogun 1 zone, Be fair in your dealings, Abia APC would not, APC sweeps Plateau, Delta APC, Lagos appeal committee receives, APC state congress, LG Congress: APC inaugurates Appeal Committees, APC justifies rising external debt, APC LG congress, Plateau APC set, APC swears in 225 wards excos in Kebbi, Buhari administration has expanded, Health Emergency Trust Fund, Buhari's economic initiatives, Don't purchase forms, Ogun APC appeal committee, Court asked to stop, APC to conduct LGs', APC governors fault Southern , APC national convention, We are not recommending sharing, APC Enugu ward congress, Osun APC caucus raises, Water sector has received, APC keeps members, Lagos APC suspends former, APC explains heavy police, Oyo APC Ward Congress result, Ondo APC adopts consensus, stakeholders reject ward congress, No APC ward congress, APC ward congresses, Enugu APC ward congress, Buhari making frantic efforts, Interested members in Ekiti, APC wins chairmanship seats, Sokoto APC assures members, Buhari has revolutionised aviation , APC releases timetable, opening of factional state office, Kwara APC crisis:, APC chairman reiterates commitment, Lagos APC loses treasurer, No crisis in Ondo APC , APC shifts dates, Suspension of lawmakers

The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee at the weekend inaugurated panels that would screen its 145 governorship aspirants across the 36 States in the Federation and separate committees for screening of aspirants for National Assembly seats.

The screening Committee for presidential aspirants was however shelved to be inaugurated on May 23.

Inaugurating the screening panels, Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, who represented the APC National Chairman, appealed to the Panels to be thorough and transparent in the assignment they have been saddled with.

He said: “I’m sure most of you have been through this before. And I’m sure when you look around you, look to your left you look to your right, you will see amongst and around you somebody who is full of integrity and somebody who is here as a result of merit.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE


“We have a very strong party, we have a big party. And we’re committed that we deliver the right candidates for the forthcoming elections. We have no doubt that the distinguished ladies and gentlemen assembled here will do just that.

“I wouldn’t want to go into details because we all know ourselves, and we have tried to engage you in a manner that you will also bring your experience to the fore.

“With this, I don’t want to take much of our time. I’d like to welcome you to this auspicious event.
And I know there’s a long long hurdle ahead of all of us, like I said, this is not the first time we’re exposed to this either as a panellist or as an aspirant went through the process of screening and sometimes those into the wee hours of the morning. I would like to at this point plead with you to be patient, screen thoroughly so that we can have the best of the best.”

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Be fair to aspirants, APC NWC tells governorship, NASS screening panels

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Be fair to aspirants, APC NWC tells governorship, NASS screening panels

MONEY MAKING OPPORTUNITY- We will pay you in naira or dollars(whichever you prefer) directly to your designated bank account as you will earn from one or variety of businesses we invest in,ranging from Real estate, Agriculture, Transportation, Construction,Metals,Crude oil,Aviation,Hospitality etc. Click here for full details

You might also like
Latest News

PDP blasts Emefiele over ‘heart attack’ comment

Latest News

Osun APC aspirant defects to NNPP, accuses party leadership of being biased

Latest News

2023: We must mobilise Nigerians to take back their country ― PDP Zonal Chairmen

Latest News

Kaduna bans religious protests, says violators will be prosecuted

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More