The All Progressives Congress National Working Committee at the weekend inaugurated panels that would screen its 145 governorship aspirants across the 36 States in the Federation and separate committees for screening of aspirants for National Assembly seats.

The screening Committee for presidential aspirants was however shelved to be inaugurated on May 23.

Inaugurating the screening panels, Deputy National Chairman (North), Senator Abubakar Kyari, who represented the APC National Chairman, appealed to the Panels to be thorough and transparent in the assignment they have been saddled with.

He said: “I’m sure most of you have been through this before. And I’m sure when you look around you, look to your left you look to your right, you will see amongst and around you somebody who is full of integrity and somebody who is here as a result of merit.

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE





“We have a very strong party, we have a big party. And we’re committed that we deliver the right candidates for the forthcoming elections. We have no doubt that the distinguished ladies and gentlemen assembled here will do just that.

“I wouldn’t want to go into details because we all know ourselves, and we have tried to engage you in a manner that you will also bring your experience to the fore.

“With this, I don’t want to take much of our time. I’d like to welcome you to this auspicious event.

And I know there’s a long long hurdle ahead of all of us, like I said, this is not the first time we’re exposed to this either as a panellist or as an aspirant went through the process of screening and sometimes those into the wee hours of the morning. I would like to at this point plead with you to be patient, screen thoroughly so that we can have the best of the best.”

How Workplace Sexual Harassment Forces Many Out Of Their Dream Jobs

Be fair to aspirants, APC NWC tells governorship, NASS screening panels

Marburg Virus: What You Need To Know About Disease Recently Detected In West Africa

Be fair to aspirants, APC NWC tells governorship, NASS screening panels