Be equipped with right values, Oyo govt tells Corps members

The Oyo State government has admonished Corps members posted to the state to equip themselves with the right skills and values for a greater and brighter future.

This was stated at the opening/swearing-in ceremony of the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream II orientation course held at the NYSC permanent orientation camp, Iseyin.

The Oyo state governor, Seyi Makinde, represented by the Director of Youth Development, Ministry of Youth and Sports, Mrs Kudirat Mustapha, implored the NYSC Corps members in Oyo to explore good opportunities to equip themselves with relevant skills.

He said, ” I charge you to avail yourselves of the opportunities provided during this orientation exercise. You are the future and hope of this nation. I admonish you to equip yourselves with the right values to ensure a greater future.

“I want to admonish you to see your call to service as a call to sacrifice, dedication, perseverance, and humility. Seize this opportunity to make new friends, discover other people’s strengths and tap into their experience.”

Makinde, therefore, eulogised the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) for its contributions to creating a favourable climate for a new sense of nationhood among all Nigerians.

“The scheme has transcended political, social and ethnic loyalties and formed a basis for fostering unity among Nigerians. It is also significant that NYSC targeted the youths to instil in them the right frame of mind and prepare them physically, mentally, and psychologically for the roles they have to play in nation building,” he said.

The governor also expressed the commitment of the Oyo government to support and NYSC scheme by providing a conducive environment for its operations in the state.

He said, “This administration is youth-friendly and this is evident in numerous youth programs organised by our government. We have equally set up some developmental programmes where the youths in their different fields can utilise their knowledge and skills, which will be beneficial to the Government. Being part of the programmes will automatically add value to the certificate you have acquired.”

On his part, the Oyo state coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Peters Kayode, urged Corps members posted to the state to serve with integrity, humility and passion.

The state coordinator also called on the Corps members to be good ambassadors of the families and the scheme, exhibiting a sense of discipline and selflessness.

Kayode said, “Let this swearing-in today not just be a legal formality, but a personal commitment to serve with integrity, humility, and passion. Wear your khaki with pride, conduct yourselves honourably, and be shining ambassadors of your families, institutions, and the NYSC Scheme.

“You are the face of Nigeria’s future, drawn from every state and background, united in purpose and spirit.”

On their camp experience, the state coordinator urged the Corps members to engage in productive activities, especially the SAED programme in order to be prepared for realities after their service.

“This camp experience will stretch and shape you through carefully designed programmes aimed at leadership training, discipline, resilience-building, and national orientation. You will engage in physical drills, lectures, skills acquisition through the SAED programme, cultural exchange, and social activities that will prepare you for the realities of service and life beyond.

“Let me emphasise that the success of your service year depends not only on the structures we put in place but also on your mindset. Be proactive. Be resilient. Be innovative. You are stepping into a space where your contribution can shape lives and communities,” he said.

Furthermore, the state coordinator appreciated the Director General of the NYSC, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu, for “the confidence reposed in me through my appointment as the 22nd State Coordinator of the NYSC in Oyo State.”

Kayode also acknowledged the “giant strides” of his predecessor, Comrade Odoba Abel Oche, “whose exemplary leadership has left indelible footprints”, and lauded the efforts of Governor Seyi Makinde.

The Chief Judge of Oyo State, Justice Iyabo Yerima, represented by Justice Oyeyemi Ajayi administered the oath of allegiance to over 3,700 Corps members.

