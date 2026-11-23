Human Resource professionals in the nation’s public service have been charged to move beyond routine personnel administration and become strategic drivers of institutional performance, accountability and citizen-centred service delivery.

The President and Chairman of the Governing Council of the Chartered Institute of Personnel Management of Nigeria (CIPM), Mallam Ahmed Ladan Gobir, gave the charge, in Lagos, at the Institute’s 74th Induction Ceremony, where a total of 134 professionals, comprising eight through the Executive Route and 126 through the Practitioners’ Route, were inducted.

Speaking on the theme, “Beyond Administration: Elevating HR Professionalism for Excellence in Public Service,” the CIPM boss charged the inductees to see professional induction as more than the acquisition of a designation.

According to him, credentials must be reflected in the values, integrity, and quality of decisions professionals demonstrate.

“The letters after your name, either ACIPM or MCIPM, must be supported by the values behind your decisions,” Mallam Gobir said.

He described the institute’s membership as a responsibility to uphold standards and contribute to the advancement of the profession, describing members as ambassadors whose conduct, decisions, and interactions should reflect the institute’s reputation.

Mallam Gobir, therefore, urged the new inductees not to merely identify with CIPM, but to become professionals whose work and character make the institute proud.

He also urged the inductees to make meaningful contributions to their organisations and society, emphasising that public office is a trust and that citizens seeking government services are not interruptions to public servants’ work, but the very reason the work exists.

“A government office can be fully staffed and still leave citizens underserved,” he said, calling on HR professionals to champion employee development, performance, integrity and institutional effectiveness.

He also challenged practitioners to question outdated practices, noting that public service transformation requires new thinking and a willingness to improve both people and processes.

In his guest presentation, the Council Manager and Head of Administration, Agege Local Government, Mr. Osikoya Adesina Sogo, called for a shift from routine administration to strategic HR professionalism.

Sogo, who is also a fellow of the institute, noted that at the local government level, people-management decisions directly affect service delivery, with staff deployment, training, personnel records and industrial harmony influencing the quality of services citizens receive.

The institute’s Vice President, Mrs. Chidinma Obiejesi, underscored the importance of human capital strategy in transforming public service and appreciated the Lagos State Government for its continued partnership with the institute.

She therefore called for collective efforts in leading the transformation of the state’s public service.