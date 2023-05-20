Members of the Special Marshall arm of the Federal Roads Safety Corps (FRSC) have been urged to be diligent in the discharge of their voluntary service of saving lives.

The call was made by the Sector Commander of the FRSC, Bauchi State Command, Yusuf Abdullahi while addressing Special Marshall at the Command Base on Saturday as part of the UN Global Road Safety WEEK (UNGRSW) celebration.

He stressed that the function of the Special Marshall in fighting the reduction of crashes on Federal Highways cannot be over-emphasised considering its complementary role.

According to him, “Without people, there will be no society not to talk about the country. Your act of voluntarism is well commended as it has complemented the official function of the Corps.”

He stressed that Special Marshall members are an active part of the collaboration to make roads in the country accident-free and safe pointing out that their commitment is highly commended and appreciated.

Yusuf Abdullahi stressed that with effective partnership between the Special Marshall and Regular Marshall, the rate of fatal crashes will be reduced to the barest minimum across the country because according to him, it is a joint venture to keep the roads accident free.

The FRSC Sector Commander then assured that the Command will continue to collaborate and support the Special Marshall to ensure that it succeeded in its voluntary responsibilities on a daily basis.

