Be creative to exploit existing Public-Private Partnership policy to bridge infrastructure gaps ― Buhari charges tertiary institutions

President Mohammadu Buhari on Tuesday charged Nigerian universities to find creative ways of exploiting the existing Public-Private Partnership policy to meaningfully bridge the infrastructure gaps existing on their campuses.

The president made the Charge at the Unveiling Ceremony of the Newly Renovated AJOSE, BOOA, BOOB and BOOC Lecture Theatres and the White House, Faculty of Science of the Obafemi Awolowo University OAU, Ile-Ife by an alumnus student of the institution, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, Chairman of Platform Capital.

However, the Vice chancellor of the university, Professor Eyitayo appealed to government at all tiers to invest more funds into the education sector to rejuvenate other aspects of socio- economic life in Nigeria tertiary Institution.

President Buhari who spoke through Minister For Information And Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed during the programme, remarked that, at a time of grave economic challenges resulting in many tertiary institutions contending with diverse challenges, including dearth of infrastructure, this heartening development between a university community and a good corporate citizen is to all intents and purposes, soul lifting.

In a speech read by the Managing Director Of News Agency Of Nigeria, Buki Ponle, the minister quoted the president to have clamoured “for the need for Public-Private Partnership (PPP) engagement in rebuilding and reinvigorating infrastructure in our tertiary institutions, including universities, has therefore become imperative.”

He however commended the management and staff of Platform Capital for embarking on this inspiring project and seeing it through to completion for the overall benefit of this university community. ‘It is especially heartwarming that the project was funded, redesigned, project-managed and delivered by Platform Capital.’

“Platform Capital is indeed truly true to its core values—–” To be our brother’s keeper, to be loyal, authentic, build capacity and knowledge.”

“The university’s Council and Management also deserve praise for working in unison with Platform Capital to bring this initiative aimed at bridging the infrastructure gap in the institution, to fruition.”

‘The charge before other players in the private sector is all too obvious: They must drive corporate social responsibility initiatives which would impact positively on the communities where they are doing business.”

“The greater charge, however, goes to the entire university community, particularly the students, who are largely the end users of these facilities.”

In his own submission, The university Vice-Chancellor of the Obafemi Awolowo University ( OAU) Ile_ Ife, Professor Eyitope Ogunbodede urged government at all tiers to invest more funds into the education sector to rejuvenate other aspects of socio- economic life in Nigeria tertiary Institution.

The Vice chancellor who commended an alumnus student of the institution, Dr. Akintoye Akindele for renovation of five

lecture theatres that cut across every department in the faculty of Science of the university, said, appreciated him further for entrenching a model in OAU to followed in the construction or renovation of all other Lecture Theatres.

According to him, ” The genesis of today’s ceremony can be traced to a few months ago when at a meeting with Dr. Akintoye Akindele, I told him about the numerous challenges the University was facing and he promised to entrench a model in OAU to be followed in the construction or renovation of all other Lecture Theatres.”

He promised to send his team of experts to the University to see how this could be achieved. A few days after that, he mobilised the team led by Mrs. Akintoye herself and the work began in earnest. Apart from the expertise of the team, their dedication to duty, working day and night to meet the deadline, is highly commendable and appreciated.”

“And by extension, I am also thanking the Board, Management and the entire staff of Platform Capital for adding more glitch and glamour to the architectural beauty of Great Ife. You are highly appreciated.

He however charged students and staff benefitting from this magnanimous donation to always remember that somebody made it possible and therefore strive to emulate the benefactor.

Speaking at the occasion, Dr. Akintoye Akindele, advocated for formal and vocational education in Nigerian tertiary Institutions saying, this would encourage students to make use of their given talents to the society through specializations in their different fields.

The platform Capital Chairman who also remarked that, every individuals should try and add values to their given environments, maintained that, it is a necessity to invest in humanity.

He stressed that, building humanity is beneficial and highly rewarding and charged all and sundry to always exhibit the habit.