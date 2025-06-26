Be committed, dedicated to serving Nigeria — NYSC DG urges Corps members

The Director General of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Brigadier General Olakunle Nafiu, has charged Corps members to be committed and dedicated to serving Nigeria during their one-year mandatory national service.

Brigadier General Nafiu also enjoined the Corps members to be loyal, patriotic and serve with integrity, with the consciousness that the strength of Nigeria rests on their shoulders.

The Director General gave this charge during his visit to the 2025 Batch ‘A’ Stream Two Corps members at the NYSC Oyo state permanent orientation camp, Iseyin.

“Embrace values such as integrity, loyalty, commitment, teamwork, and also unity, cultural understanding and the sense of patriotism.

“You are the future of this country. Because youths are future leaders, and the strength of this country rests on your shoulders.

He harped on the role youths play in shaping the future of the nation and the need for them to be dedicated, selfless, and committed to serving it.

“Your mandatory service is a call to national service and integration. The call to national unity. The call to the brick building. The call to patriotism. To nation-building. Let us lift our nation high. It’s our responsibility, individually and collectively, to lift this nation high.

“To promote our culture, to promote our values and to promote Nigeria. You must be dedicated and ready to put your all into building this nation, because the part you play is critical to sustaining the integrity, dignity, value, progress, and prosperity of this nation.”

He encouraged the Corps members to build bridges of friendships and relationships during their service year and learn and appreciate the culture of their host community.

“Take this year as an opportunity to get educated, not necessarily in your primary discipline now. In the broader sense of it, getting to know Nigeria, the geography, the people, the values, the culture across the 36 states of the Federation and the FCT.

“So I implore you to learn, put yourself into this, be committed and dedicated to serving Nigeria in all your states for the next 12 months.

“Learn the culture of the people. Appreciate it. Don’t talk down or speak against their culture. When they are doing their traditional festival. If you are interested, you can watch. If you are not, stay in your room.

“So, respect the culture of our host community and be good guests. You will enjoy yourself.”

The Director General also enjoined the Corps members to take the Skill Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development (SAED) program seriously and learn relevant skills for self-improvement and earn extra income.

He said, “We want you to go home with a skill that can bring you added income. I beg you, in this era we are in now, one single income will not be sufficient to take care of you, to pay your bills.

“So, take it seriously, get committed, be committed, and perfect a skill, so that, even after your service year, you will have something to do. That’s why I would advise you to take SAED seriously and learn skills.”

Earlier in his address, the Oyo state NYSC coordinator, Mr Peters Kayode, appreciated the NYSC DG for his contributions to the success of the scheme.

He intimated the NYSC boss with the projects at the orientation camp, adding that the set of Corps members mobilised to Oyo State have been wonderful.

He lauded the conduct and discipline of the Corps members in the orientation camp, saying, “This set of Corps members have demonstrated exceptional character, participated actively in various camp activities and continued to comport themselves in a manner that makes us all proud.”

Also, the state coordinator commended the efforts of camp officials in enhancing the productivity of the scheme.

