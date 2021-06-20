Be civil on national issues, Ekwueme’s daughter, Bishop Ekwe urge Buhari

Daughter of late Dr Alex Ekwueme, Lady Chidi Onyemelukwe, on Sunday, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to always be civil on issues affecting the country, for the sake of peace and unity.

Onyemelukwe, gave the advice at the Synod Thanksgiving for the Second Session of the Fourth Synod of Diocese of Niger West, held at Saint Jude’s Anglican Church Nando, in Anambra East Local Government Area of Anambra State.

Nigerian Tribune reports that President Buhari had on Saturday said there was nothing to restructure in Nigeria, saying those who are discussing restructuring are ignorant.

Speaking further, Ekwueme’s daughter who is also contesting the November 6, 2021 governorship election in the state under the platform of the People Democratic Party (PDP) urged political and religious leaders across the six geopolitical zones to find ways of dialoguing with all the agitating groups.

She urged Anambra Christians to continue to pray for the peaceful conduct of the November 6, 2021 election in the state.

Reacting also to the Buhari statement, the Bishop of Diocese of Niger West, Reverend Johnson N. Ekwe, appeal to President Buhari, to always listen to Nigerians whenever issues of unity arise, noting that the only solution to political, security and social-economic challenges befalling the country is to return Nigeria to true federalism or implement in full the 2014 National Conference.

“I think the president was elected by those calling for restructuring and not by his cabals,” the Bishop asked.

