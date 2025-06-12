Be cautious, added spices to meals can interfere with prescription medications —Experts

People who suffer from chronic diseases—like hypertension, diabetes, cancer, arthritis, asthma, obesity, HIV, AIDS, or depression—should be cautious when spices are added to their meals.

Taking a bit of spices like turmeric, ginger, garlic, cinnamon and basil in the food is believed to improve health and prevent chronic conditions like arthritis, but taking large doses of these spices may potentially reduce the effectiveness of some drugs.

Studies have found that chemical substances in these spices can reduce the effect of certain medications and supplements.

In a study published in Food Chemistry: Molecular Sciences, researchers at the University of Mississippi raised concerns that cinnamon may reduce the effectiveness of certain medications.

In laboratory experiments, scientists discovered that cinnamon’s main ingredient, cinnamonaldehyde, activates receptors that hasten the body’s removal of medications, possibly decreasing their effectiveness. This raises significant concerns about how cinnamon interacts with contemporary medications.

Cassia cinnamon contains higher levels of coumarin, a natural compound that can harm the liver in high doses. Coumarin is also a known anticoagulant, helping to prevent blood clots, which is useful in medicine but risky when combined with blood-thinning drugs like warfarin.

A few reports also suggested that cinnamon supplements may increase the risk of bleeding when taken with anticoagulants. This is probably due to coumarin affecting liver enzymes responsible for breaking down drugs like warfarin.

Some research also suggests cinnamon could potentially interact with other medications, including painkillers, antidepressants, anti-cancer drugs and diabetes medications.

Known for its vivid yellow colour and use in both cooking and traditional medicine, turmeric contains curcumin, a compound that has anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects. Animal studies suggest that turmeric may also help lower blood sugar and therefore could increase the effects of anti-diabetic drugs or insulin.

Turmeric has also been demonstrated to lower blood pressure, which may result in an extreme decline when taken with blood pressure medicine.

Some studies report that turmeric does not affect chemotherapy much, while others have found that turmeric may help chemotherapy work well. The differences in results may relate to the dose of turmeric as well as the type of chemotherapy received.

Researchers have reported a drastic increase in amlodipine (a medication used to treat hypertension) in the body when taken with turmeric. However, taking the two products together does not appear to lower blood pressure. Amlodipine and turmeric interaction studies have only been conducted in animals, so research in humans is needed.

Also, Cozaar (losartan) is a medication that treats high blood pressure and certain heart conditions in adults. An animal study has found that taking turmeric with losartan may increase the risk of low blood pressure and exacerbate the side effects experienced with losartan. Side effects reported with losartan include muscle cramps, diarrhoea, hoarseness, difficulty breathing, and chest pain.

Ginger is another spice celebrated for its health benefits, particularly its anti-nausea and anti-inflammatory effects. However, its active compounds, including gingerol, may also influence how the body handles medications.

It can function as a mild blood thinner, which means that combining it with anticoagulants could increase the risk of bleeding. The evidence regarding ginger and diabetes is mixed; while some studies suggest it may lower blood sugar levels, further research is needed to clarify its effects when taken alongside anti-diabetic medications.

Small amounts of garlic consumed as part of a regular diet are unlikely to cause drug interactions. However, larger quantities, such as those taken in supplement form, may interact with medications that prevent blood clots (such as warfarin), thereby increasing the risk of bleeding.

In addition, garlic may interact with medications used to treat human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infections, such as saquinavir, making them less effective. It may also interact with medications that lower blood sugar levels, potentially leading to excessively low blood sugar levels.

Garlic can enhance the effects of blood pressure-lowering medications, potentially causing blood pressure to drop excessively. Additionally, garlic may interact with tacrolimus, a medication used to prevent organ transplant rejection, leading to elevated levels of tacrolimus and possible liver damage. Animal studies have indicated that garlic can reduce isoniazid levels.

Mrs Afolake Awotunde, the coordinator for complementary and alternative medicine at Oyo State College of Science and Technology in Ibadan, stated that individuals should exercise caution regarding the irrational consumption of spices, as these spices may affect the efficacy of certain medications and supplements.

Natural medicine and our natural spices can be beneficial, but it is important to consume everything in moderation. However, nowadays, excessive amounts of spices are being added to foods, beverages, and body cosmetics.

“We need to cut it; the side effects of the chemical constituents of these spices can vary significantly among individuals. Our levels of tolerance also differ. Many people are unaware that, just as there can be food-food interactions, there is also the potential for drug-food interactions.”

“It is important for individuals with lifelong conditions to ask their doctor whether the spices or herbal preparations they take may affect the efficacy of their medication,” she added.

