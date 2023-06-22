THE General Superintendent (GS) Deeper Christian Life Ministry and Convener, Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, Pastor William Kumuyi, yesterday, has called on political leaders to be a blessing to Nigerians.

Kumuyi made the call while interacting with journalists during his arrival at the Port Harcourt International Airport, Port Harcourt, Rivers State on the heels of the 6-day Global Crusade with Kumuyi, GCK, holding from Thursday June 22- Tuesday June 27 in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital.

While acknowledging the challenges Nigerians are facing, the clergyman, said God is alive and Nigerians need to hope in God, because “Where there is hope, we know there is a future.”

While explaining why the Crusade was holding in Rivers State, the International Evangelist said it is to be a blessing to the State as it is God’s supernatural freedom to individuals, families and everyone, and from Port Harcourt the message of love and life of the supernatural power of God will reach the rest of the world.

He said the theme and the topic the Crusade will focus on is, ‘Supernatural Freedom through Christ’ aimed at meeting the needs of freedom from the things that binds the people and pull them back including the things that are destroying lives of the people and holding them in bondage until this time.

“The purpose as always is to be a blessing to the state, that means to individuals, families and everyone. And from here to take the message of love and life of the supernatural power of God from here to the rest of the world. So that’s why we are here at this time.

“And the theme and the topic we are dealing with is Supernatural Freedom through Christ. We need freedom from the things that binds us, the things that pull us back, and the things that are destroying our lives and held us in bondage until this time.

“We have come not with political freedom and human freedom but supernatural freedom from the one who made us, the God of heaven, He knows why He made us, what He made us and we have been going the way of derailment, we have to come back and have the freedom that will set us free to be what we ought to be and do what we ought to do and be a blessing.

“Yes, the challenges are there, yet we know that our God is alive. As we know that our God is alive we need to have hope in the Lord. Where there is hope, we know there is a future.

“And my counsel to everyone is that when we look up to God and we do not lose hope, we know that whatever challenges we have, God has the solution, and when we link up with God we are going to have the solution we expect and we would even go beyond what we are expecting.

“And for our leaders too, we need to fulfil the purpose for why God has appointed them to be leaders, to be a blessing to the nation, to think not of themselves but what they can do, what they should do, what must they do to be a blessing and allow freedom to reign in the country and in every life and in every section of the society”, Pastor Kumuyi said.





Earlier, the State Overseer, Deeper Life Bible Church, Rivers State, Pastor Andrew Osagie in a statement said Pastor Kumuyi will be live in Port Harcourt to minister to the needs of people.

“So, we invite everyone to come and experience the power of God. The event will take place at the Church’s Campground on East West Road, Rumuodara , Port Harcourt.

“We trust God that this June GCK crusade will be a time of mighty divine visitation from God”, Osagie said.

He said the Crusade will also feature Ministers, church workers and professionals’ conference to be held at Obi Wali Conference Center, Port Harcourt, and also Impact Academy for secondary school students, campus students, youth corps members, and young professionals on Saturday June 25, 2023.

The monthly global crusade, which has always been accompanied with miracles of salvation, healing, deliverance and divine interventions in the lives of participants, was earlier scheduled to hold in Port Novo, Republic of Benin.

