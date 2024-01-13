A 2020 governorship aspirant in Ondo state, Otunba Bamidele Akingboye, has urged the state governor, Lucky Ayedatiwa, to be assertive and decisive in matters that will have a positive impact on the masses in the state.

According to Akingboye, who said the governor ”needed to see his current position, as a call to responsibility requiring consistent and decisive actions capable of driving the state forward.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa must be bold enough to take decisive decisions that will have a direct impact on Ondo state masses.

“He should realise that he is no longer a deputy governor who needs permission or take instructions from his principal.

“Governor Aiyedatiwa must therefore be assertive to at least prove that he is competent to lead Ondo state for the next year, else the current slow pace and passive approach to governance makes the state look like being operated on autopilot as it has been since a few months ago.”

Akingboye, who hailed Ayedatiwa over his disposition and welfare package towards the retirees, said the recent payment and disbursement of gratuity to pensioners is commendable.

While wishing the governor a long life and prosperity in sound health, Akingboye, demanded more attention and commitment towards health and education sectors in the state to arrest the current emergencies confronting sectors.

Akingboye congratulated Governor Aiyedatiwa as he celebrates his 59th birthday anniversary, saying he has every reason to thank God for His guidance, protection and elevation more so the recent political, legal and spiritual hurdles and turbulent times he survived.

